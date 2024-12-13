Union boys basketball looks for a bounce-back season

UNION, NJ — A season of hope and hard work paying off, ultimately, in terms of winning more games than not, is soon to commence for the Union High School boys basketball team.

The Farmers eye a “classic” bounce-back season, if you will, following a 7-15 campaign that consisted of more streaks that fell on the right side of the win-loss columns.

Union opens its 2024-2025 campaign at home this Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m., at Louis J. Rettino Gymnasium against Hillside High School.

Union’s first Union County Conference–Watchung Division game will follow next at home vs. Westfield High School on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m.

Union went 0-10 in the Watchung Division last year for the first time. The Farmers did go 6-6 at home, but only 1-9 away from Union.

Last year consisted of three four-game losing streaks and two more of three each.

The Farmers did rebound to beat Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, James J. Ferris High School of Jersey City and Princeton Day School after an 0-4 start and then, at the end of the year, managed to down Jonathan Dayton High School and Oratory Preparatory School in UCT play before closing their season with a loss to Elizabeth High School in quarterfinal-round play.

Union will also be seeking to qualify for the state playoffs in North 2, Group 4 for the first time in five years.

One of Union’s seniors, Carl Matala, was second for the Farmers in several offensive categories a year ago for head coach Kevin Feeley. Matala was second for the Farmers in points scored with 201 and first in assists with 31. He was also second in field goals made with 72; from inside the 3-point line 44 and from 3-point range 28. Matala was also second in free throws made with 31-of-40 successful attempts.

Matala was tied for first in steals with 14, along with graduated seniors Tyler Belle and Kasie McDowell.

Another senior, Omalley King, scored 119 points and paced the Farmers in rebounds with 85.

Union will continue at Roselle Catholic High School on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m., in Roselle and will then be back at home vs. Cranford High School on Monday, Dec. 23, at 11:30 a.m.

Union’s next two holiday-break games are at Middlesex County school Sayreville War Memorial High School vs. New Brunswick High School on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11:30 a.m., and then vs. Sayreville War Memorial on Monday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m.

Union Boys basketball schedule for 2024-2025 season

• Saturday, Dec. 14, Hillside, 1 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 18, Westfield, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 21, at Roselle Catholic, 1 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 23, Cranford, 11:30 a.m.

• Friday, Dec. 27, New Brunswick at Sayreville War Memorial, 11:30 a.m.

• Monday, Dec. 30, at Sayreville War Memorial, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 3, Rahway, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 4, Phillipsburg, 10 a.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Union Catholic, 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 9, Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 11, at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 14, Plainfield, 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 16, at Linden, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Westfield, 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 23, Roselle Catholic, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 25, Summit, 11:30 a.m.

• Monday, Jan. 27, Koinonia Academy, 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 30, Union Catholic, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Plainfield, 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 6, Linden, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 8, at Elizabeth, 1 p.m.

Union County Conference boys basketball alignment for 2024-2025 season

Watchung Division = seven schools

Elizabeth

Linden

Plainfield

Roselle Catholic

Union

Union Catholic

Westfield

Defending champion: Union Catholic

Mountain Division = seven schools

Cranford

Hillside

New Providence

Oratory Prep

Rahway

Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Summit

Defending champion: Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Valley Division = six schools

David Brearley

Jonathan Dayton

Governor Livingston

Arthur L. Johnson

Abraham Clark

Roselle Park

2023-2024 champion: New Providence