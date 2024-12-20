Union boys basketball has hopeful outlook with young varsity squad

UNION, NJ — Seeking a bounce-back season, following an uncharacteristic 7-15 finish a year ago, the Union High School boys basketball team will begin to climb a mountain in 2024-2025 with players void of a large dose of experience and togetherness.

“We are a little young and inexperienced at the varsity level,” head coach Kevin Feeley said. “We have a lot of hard-working kids who worked all off season for an opportunity to play.”

Union opened on Saturday, Dec. 14, at home against Hillside High School in a Union County Conference-crossover clash that saw the Farmers edged 48-46.

Union is one of seven teams in the UCC’s Watchung Division and Hillside one of the seven in the Mountain Division.

“They all love to work at and learn the game,” Feeley said.

Union was scheduled to host Westfield High School on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in its first Watchung Division battle and, on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m., will be on the road for the first time against Watchung Division rival Roselle Catholic High School.

Union is then scheduled to close out the December portion of its schedule with three games during holiday break. First is a conference-crossover game at home against Cranford High School on Monday, Dec. 23, at 11:30 a.m., followed by two games at Sayreville War Memorial High School. First is a contest against New Brunswick High School on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11:30 p.m., and second is a game vs. Sayreville on Monday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m.

Union’s roster includes seniors Omalley King, Carl Matala and Zephaniah Eke; juniors Stephen Siaw, Brandon Aponte, Joseph Brown, Ezenna Asawabelem, Glennard Santos and Javy Ocasio; and sophomores Reed Flood and Imaad Johnson.

“This should be a fun group to coach,” Feeley said.

Against Hillside, the Farmers took a 33-30 lead going into the fourth quarter, after winning the third quarter 14-8. The Comets managed to outscore Union 18-13 in the fourth quarter to produce the two-point triumph.

Hillside, coached by Devonne Giles, was scheduled to play at South Plainfield High School on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and its next game is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m., at home against fellow Mountain Division foe New Providence High School.

The Comets are sparked by the play of seniors Isaiah Green, Kareem Hogan, Levar Hailey and Tazir Lightford; and junior Uyi Igiehon.

Union Farmers upcoming

Saturday, Dec. 21, at Roselle Catholic, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23, Cranford, 11:30 a.m.

Tournament at Sayreville War Memorial High School

Friday, Dec. 27, New Brunswick, 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 30, Sayreville, 1 p.m.

Hillside Comets upcoming

Saturday, Dec. 21, New Providence, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23, at Henry Snyder, 4:30 p.m.

Joe Silver Tournament at Hillside

Friday, Dec. 27; Saturday, Dec. 28; and Monday, Dec. 30

Games begin all three days at 11 a.m.