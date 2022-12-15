Ugwu will be representing Hillside at Bahamas Bowl

NASSAU, Bahamas — Miami RedHawks football is headed to the Bahamas Bowl, and Brian Ugwu will be representing Hillside.

Miami will play the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16, in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl. Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

This is the RedHawks’ 14th overall bowl appearance. Most recently, Miami appeared in the Lending Tree Bowl in 2020 and the Frisco Football Classic in 2021.

Miami is 6-6 overall, 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference. UAB is 6-6 overall, 4-4 in Conference USA.