UCT boys basketball seeds are announced

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Will any seed lower than four have a chance to get through the quarterfinals of the 87th annual boys basketball Union County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 10?

The best bet probably is fifth-seeded Roselle Catholic High School, the two-time defending champion, facing fourth-seeded Linden High School in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

Competition commenced with six preliminary round games on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the higher seeds and continues with four first-round clashes on Thursday, Feb. 8, also at the higher seeds.

That will produce the four opponents who will face the top four seeds in quarterfinal round play set for Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Thomas Dunn Sport Center in Elizabeth.

The afternoon session at the Thomas Dunn Sport Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, will feature the top side of the bracket, with top-seeded Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy and fourth-seeded Linden playing as the higher-seeded home teams.

The evening session at the Thomas Dunn Sport Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, showcases the bottom side of the bracket, with second-seeded Union Catholic High School and third-seeded Plainfield High School playing as the higher seeded home teams.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15, at Kean University’s Harwood Arena in Union and the final for Sunday, Feb. 18, at Kean University.

Elizabeth last won the UCT 20 years ago in 2004. Linden last won in 2015.

Union Catholic has never won and last reached the final for only the second time in 1986.

Plainfield last won in 2012, which was only its fourth title and first since 1979.

Roselle Catholic won the last two years and has also won four championships, the first two not until 2018 and 2019.

Roselle Catholic has appeared in the last five title contests, winning four of those, back-to-back twice for its four crowns.

The last final that did not include Roselle Catholic was the 2017 championship game, which the Patrick School won against Linden, 58-44, at Kean.

After the Thomas Dunn Sport Center served as the championship site for a long time, the final has taken place at Kean University every year since 2010.

As of Monday, Feb. 5, Elizabeth led the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division at 7-1, Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School led the Mountain Division at 10-2 and New Providence High School led the Valley Division at 8-1.

Here’s a closer look at the top teams in each of the UCC’s three divisions, as of Monday, Feb. 5:

Watchung Division: 1-Elizabeth (7-1). 2-Union Catholic (7-2). 3-Plainfield (6-3). 4-Linden (5-4).

Overall records: Elizabeth (15-3), Union Catholic (13-6), Plainfield (14-6), Linden (13-8).

Mountain Division: 1-Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-2). 2-Cranford (9-3). 3-Oratory Prep (9-3).

Overall records: Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-8), Cranford (16-5), Oratory Prep (12-8).

Valley Division: 1-New Providence (8-1). 2-Governor Livingston (6-3). 3-Arthur L. Johnson (5-3).

Overall records: New Providence (14-4), Governor Livingston (10-7), Arthur L. Johnson (10-6).

87th Boys Basketball

Union County Tournament

Seeds: 1-Elizabeth. 2-Union Catholic. 3-Plainfield. 4-Linden. 5-Roselle Catholic. 6-Scotch Plains-Fanwood. 7-Westfeld. 8-Union.

9-Oratory Prep. 10-Summit. 11-Cranford. 12-Hillside. 13-Rahway. 14-New Providence. 15-Arthur L. Johnson. 16-Governor Livingston. 17-Jonathan Dayton. 18-Roselle.

Preliminary Round

Tuesday, Feb. 6

17-Jonathan Dayton at 8-Union

16-Governor Livingston at 9-Oratory Prep

13-Rahway at 12-Kearny

14-New Providence at 11-Cranford

18-Roselle at 7-Westfield

15-Arthur L. Johnson at 10-Summit

First Round

Thursday, Feb. 8

At higher seeds

Jonathan Dayton/Union vs. Oratory/Governor Livingston

Rahway/Hillside at 5-Roselle Catholic

New Providence/Cranford at 6-Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Roselle/Westfield vs. Arthur L. Johnson/Summit

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 10

At Thomas Dunn Sport Center

Afternoon Session

1-Elizabeth the home team

4-Linden the home team

Evening Session

3-Plainfield the home team

2-Union Catholic the home team

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

At Kean University

Quarterfinal winners

Finals

Sunday, Feb. 18

At Kean University

Semifinal winners

Frank J. Cicarell UCT Boys Basketball

Championship Game Scores, Winning Coaches

2023: Roselle Catholic 64, Linden 55 – Dave Boff – Kean

2022: Roselle Catholic 63, Elizabeth 58 – Dave Boff – Kean

2021: No UCT because of COVID-19 pandemic

2020: Patrick School 56, Roselle Catholic 42 – Chris Chavannes – Kean

2019: Roselle Catholic 71, Patrick School 66 – Dave Boff – Kean

2018: Roselle Catholic 68, Patrick School 58 – Dave Boff – Kean

2017: Patrick School 58, Linden 44 – Chris Chavannes – Kean

2016: Patrick School 58, Roselle Catholic 54 (2OT) – Mike Rice – Kean

2015: Linden 60, Roselle Catholic 56 – Phil Colicchio – at Kean

2014: Patrick School 62, Linden 54 – Chris Chavannes – at Kean

2013: Patrick School 44, Linden 42 – Chris Chavannes – at Kean

2012: Plainfield 72, Roselle Catholic 66 – Jeff Lubreski – at Kean

2011: St. Patrick 70, Linden 58 – Kevin Boyle – at Kean

2010: St. Patrick 82, Plainfield 45 – Kevin Boyle – at Kean

2009: St. Patrick 89, Elizabeth 72 – Kevin Boyle – last one at Dunn

2008: St. Patrick 67, Linden 56 – Kevin Boyle

2007: Linden 63, St. Patrick 51 – Phil Colicchio

2006: St. Patrick 65, Plainfield 52 – Kevin Boyle

2005: St. Patrick 77, Linden 68 – Kevin Boyle

2004: Elizabeth 58, St. Patrick 51 – Donald Stewart

2003: St. Patrick 68, Linden 62 – Kevin Boyle

2002: Elizabeth 75, St. Patrick 61 – Pat Brunner

2001: Linden 76, St. Patrick 59 – Phil Colicchio

2000: St. Patrick 69, Linden 55 – Kevin Boyle

1999: St. Patrick 52, Union 43 – Kevin Boyle

1998: St. Patrick 76, Union 45 – Kevin Boyle

1997: St. Patrick 61, Elizabeth 48 – Kevin Boyle

1996: St. Patrick 65, Elizabeth 47 – Kevin Boyle

1995: Elizabeth 50, St. Patrick 49 – Ben Candelino

1994: St. Patrick 63, Hillside 47 – Kevin Boyle

1993: St. Patrick 45, Elizabeth 41 – Kevin Boyle

1992: Elizabeth 69, Linden 57 – Ben Candelino

1991: Elizabeth 76, Linden 49 – Ben Candelino

1990: Elizabeth 96, Roselle 67 – Ben Candelino

1989: Elizabeth 65, Roselle 57 – Ben Candelino

1988: Linden 50, Elizabeth 45 – Wilbur Aikens

1987: Elizabeth 62, Linden 61 – Ben Candelino

1986: Elizabeth 50, Union Catholic 43 – Ben Candelino

1985: Elizabeth 70, Rahway 56 – Ben Candelino

1984: Elizabeth 57, Plainfield 42 – Ben Candelino

1983: Linden 66, Roselle 60 – Wilbur Aikens

1982: Linden 86, Union Catholic 67 – Wilbur Aikens

1981: Johnson Regional 73, Hillside 61 – Steve Petruzzelli

1980: Union 65, Plainfield 63 – Tom Fox

1979: Plainfield 70, Linden 68 – Rico Parenti

1978: Elizabeth 62, Plainfield 60 – Ron Kelly

1977: Roselle 75, Rahway 54 – Dick Young

1976: Roselle 61, Union 54 – Dick Young

1975: Plainfield 69, Rahway 64 – Rico Parenti

1974: Union 61, Cranford 48 – Tom Fox

1973: Linden 69, Roselle 53 – Wayman Everly

1972: Jefferson 50, Linden 43 – Ron Kelly

1971: Roselle 73, Linden 71 – Dick Young

1970: Jefferson 68, St. Mary’s 61 – Ron Kelly

1969: Jefferson 55, St. Mary’s 47 – Ron Kelly

1968: Linden 63, Jefferson 62 – Joe Gaines

1967: St. Patrick 58, Plainfield 50 – Ed “Buzzy” Fox

1966: Linden 61, St. Patrick 56 – Joe Gaines

1965: Westfield 61, Cranford 52 – Bob Sanislow

1964: Cranford 68, Linden 61 – Bill Martin

1963: Westfield 65, Roselle Catholic 45 – John Lay

1962: St. Mary’s 40, Linden 30 – Al LoBalbo

1961: Roselle 45, St. Mary’s 43 – Ralph Arminio

1960: St. Mary’s 53, Jefferson 43 – Al LoBalbo

1959: Westfield 54, Cranford 46 – John Lay

1958: Roselle 66, Cranford 64 – Ralph Arminio

1957: Rahway 64, Jefferson 51 – Bob Berger

1956: Plainfield 58, Sacred Heart 51 – Bill Brann

1955: Jefferson 52, St. Mary’s 44 – Bill Tranavitch

1954: Jefferson 57, Springfield 44 – Bill Tranavitch

1953: Linden 59, Union 38 – G. St. Andrassy

1952: St. Mary’s 48, Linden 30 – Al LoBalbo

1951: St. Mary’s 37, Jefferson 36 – Al LoBalbo

1950: Jefferson 69, Hillside 57 – Bill Tranavitch

1949: Jefferson 42, Hillside 41 – Bob Cox

1948: Jefferson 33, Springfield 32 – Bob Cox

1947: Springfield 31, Linden 29 – Walter Hohn

1946: Springfield 37, Linden 34 – Walter Hohn

1945: Jefferson 39, Roselle Park 23 – Abner West

1944: St. Patrick 40, Roselle Park 36 – Ken Milsop

1943: Rahway 34, Jefferson 33 – Earl Walter

1942: Rahway 46, Jefferson 30 – Earl Walter

1941: Rahway 32, Hillside 24 – Earl Walter

1940: Springfield 35, Cranford 33 – Bill Brown

1939: Linden 30, Plainfield 20 – Les Goodwin

1938: Springfield 25, Rahway 24 – Bill Brown

1937: Rahway 27, Hillside 17 – Earl Walter

Championships

Jefferson-Elizabeth 21

St. Patrick-Patrick School 21

Linden 11

Rahway 5

Roselle 5

Roselle Catholic 4

Springfield 4

St. Mary’s, Elizabeth 4

Plainfield 4

Westfield 3

Union 2

Johnson Regional 1

Cranford 1