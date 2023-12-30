Two ALJHS seniors sign with Merrimack College and Kutztown University

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Nov. 8, various staff members and administration at Arthur L. Johnson High School participated in a signing-day ceremony to honor Robert Tyra, men’s lacrosse, and Joey Ortega, men’s wrestling, for their years of service to Crusader Athletics. This event commemorated the signing of National Letters of Intent by them to play NCAA Collegiate Athletics at Merrimack College for the Warriors and Kutztown University for the Bears.

Tyra will play men’s lacrosse at Division I Merrimack College’s Warriors, North Andover, Mass., with head coach Bryan Klimchak.

Some of his lacrosse accolades include:

• four-year varsity gold letter winner, lacrosse, grades nine through 12;

• lettered in basketball last season, grade 11;

• First Team All-Conference Kimber Division, three years, grades nine, 10 and 11;

• First Team All-Union County Mountain Division, three years, grades nine, 10 and 11;

• in 2022, led all sophomores in New Jersey in points, grade 10;

• in 2022, finished third overall in New Jersey in points, grade 10;

• in 2023, lacrosse team Most Valuable Player Award, grade 11;

• career stats: 124 goals, 87 assists, 211 points, 129 ground balls, grades nine through 11

• was selected a captain for the ALJ lacrosse team his junior season, grade 11; and

• committed to Merrimack College on Feb. 07, 2023, grade 11.

With all of his time outside of lacrosse, Rob is involved in:

• Heroes and Cool Kids, high school-middle school relations, grades nine, 10 and 11; and

• nominated for Homecoming King, grade 12.

“Rob is a two-year captain who has a love for the game of lacrosse that cannot be measured. Putting in the behind the scenes work, hitting the wall, shooting, watching film and game prep are natural to him. He understands what it means to lead by example and that positive actions can speak louder than words. The Merrimack Warriors will be getting an excellent student athlete, and an even greater person, next spring,” said head coach Brian Klimchack.

Tyra has been an integral part of one of the best stretches for Crusader Lacrosse in the history of the school. He has led his team to three NJSIAA State Tournament appearances, while being a part of 27 wins through the last four years.

Ortega will take part in men’s wrestling at Division II Kutztown University’s Bears in Kutztown, Pa.

Head coach Rick Ortega said this is an exciting moment for the wrestling community, Arthur L. Johnson High School and the Ortega family. Ortega, a standout student-athlete, is signing his national letter of intent to join Kutztown University’s wrestling team. With an impressive record of accomplishment, Ortega brings a wealth of experience and determination to the mat.

Ortega’s wrestling journey has been nothing short of remarkable. A two-time New Jersey state qualifier and Union County champion, his prowess on the wrestling mat is undeniable. His achievements extend to the national level, where he reached the finals of the NHSCA tournament, showcasing his exceptional skills, will power, and determination.

But Ortega’s talents aren’t confined to just one sport. In addition to his wrestling achievements, he has made a significant impact on the lacrosse field as a FOGO specialist. Ortega’s dedication and hard work have led him to win more than 400 face-offs, demonstrating his versatility as an athlete.

In addition to his athletic accolades, Ortega was crowned homecoming king this past fall, as well as the prom prince in his junior year. Ortega has also been a member of Heroes and Cool Kids for the past two years, where he helps mentor up and coming future Crusaders.

With a track record of success, both academically and athletically, Ortega’s commitment to Kutztown University marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in his life. As he embarks on his collegiate journey, he will undoubtedly continue to make his mark both on and off the mat, inspiring others with his dedication, talent and leadership. Kutztown University is gaining not just an exceptional wrestler, but also a well-rounded and influential individual in Ortega.

Ortega has been an essential part of one of the best stretches for Crusader Wrestling in the recent history of our school. He led the Crusader Wrestling team to NJSIAA State Tournament Semifinals last year, which was an awesome accomplishment, although this year they are shooting for a championship.

Gus Kalikas, athletic director at Arthur L. Johnson High School, said, “Both Rob and Joey have been integral parts of the success of our athletic programs while competing at Arthur L. Johnson High School. More importantly, they have been model student athletes that did things the right way both on the field, in the classroom, and throughout our community. Although it will be sad to see them leave, the Crusader’s loss is Merrimack’s and Kutztown’s gain, and we look forward to following their successful collegiate athletic careers over the next four years.”