Summit’s boys and girls lacrosse teams begin 2025 season with solid starts

SUMMIT, NJ — No surprise that both Summit High School lacrosse squads are off to solid starts again in 2025.

Both won county championships last year and both have already defeated the teams they beat in the championship games a year ago in regular season competition this year.

The UCTs are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 6, for the boys and Wednesday, May 7, for the girls.

The UCT schedule for the boys is quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 6; semifinals on Thursday, May 8; and the final on Saturday, May 10.

The UCT schedule for the girls is semifinals on Wednesday, May 7, and then the final on Saturday, May 10. Sites and times for both still have yet to be determined.

Summit’s boys team began the week with a 6-1 record, including an 11-6 home win against Westfield High School on Wednesday, April 2. Summit edged Westfield, 6-5, at Arthur L. Johnson High School in last year’s UCT final.

Summit’s only loss was at home to Delbarton School, 9-5, on Wednesday, April 16.

Summit’s girls team began the week 6-3, with losses to out-of-state schools from Pennsylvania and New York and a 5-3 setback at undefeated Chatham High School on Sunday, April 13. Chatham began the week still perfect at 8-0.

Summit won at Oak Knoll High School, 7-5, on Saturday, April 12. In last year’s UCT final, Summit defeated Oak Knoll, 11-3, at Arthur L. Johnson High School.

Guided by longtime successful head coach Jim Davidson, the Summit boys are sparked this year by junior attackman James Grainger, who began the week leading the team in points with 23 on a team-leading 13 goals and team-leading 10 assists.

Led by another longtime and successful head coach Mike Walsh, the Summit girls have received 34 points so far this year from senior Molly Davies on 28 goals and six assists.

The Summit boys were scheduled to play at Seton Hall Preparatory School on Tuesday, April 22, and then host Montclair High School on Thursday, April 24. Summit is then set to host South Jersey power Moorestown High School on Saturday, April 26, at 11 a.m.

The Summit girls are scheduled to host Ridgewood High School on Thursday, April 24, and then play at Cold Harbor Spring Jr. Sr. High School, New York, on Saturday, April 26, at 6 p.m.

The boys UCT began in 2003, with Summit winning the first three. The girls UCT commenced in 2007, with Oak Knoll winning the first one, Kent Place School the second and Summit High School its first the next year in 2009.

UCT boys lacrosse dates

Tuesday, May 6: Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 8: Semifinals

Saturday, May 10: Finals

UCT girls lacrosse dates

Wednesday, May 7: Semifinals

Saturday, May 10: Finals