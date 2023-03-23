Summit lacrosse prepares for an explosive 2023 season

SUMMIT, NJ — It’s the time of the year when the Summit High School lacrosse teams begin to perfect its craft.

Arguably the top boys and girls public school lacrosse programs in the state, both varsity squads are, once again, coming off highly successful seasons on which they seek to still build.

Practice commenced last week for the 2023 lacrosse season in New Jersey and, in the same way as baseball and softball, the first scrimmages can be played Thursday, March 23, with opening day Monday, April 3.

Summit boys lacrosse scrimmages

Thursday, March 23: Ridge High School, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25: at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School, 8 a.m.

Thursday, March 30: Mountain Lakes High School, 4:30 p.m.

Season-opener: Monday, April 3: at Glen Ridge High School, 4:30 p.m.

Summit girls lacrosse scrimmages

Saturday, March 25: Sacred Heart Greenwich, Conn., 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 28: Bridgewater-Raritan, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30: Immaculate Heart Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: at Moorestown High School, 10 a.m.

Season-opener: Monday, April 3: Ridgewood High School, 4 p.m.

Summit’s boys team is coming out of a 16-3 season, in which it finished tied for first in the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League’s Fitch-Pitch Division with Delbarton School and Seton Hall Preparatory School, all three teams 6-1.

The Hilltoppers defeated Westfield High School 13-2 to capture another Union County Tournament championship. In the final round of Group 2, Summit High School was defeated by Rumson-Fair Haven High School 9-5.

Senior John Murray led in goals with 47 and senior Dylan Sebastian was first in assists with 33 and points with 79. Sebastian scored 46 goals.

Jake Lowry, a returning senior who will continue to play football in college at the University of Chicago, had a solid season for veteran head coach Jim Davidson last year. Lowry scored 10 goals, assisted on 16 others for 26 points and also produced 12 ground balls.

The Summit girls had one of their best seasons ever last year, fashioning a final 23-2 record that included a Group 2 state championship and the final Tournament of Champions crown.

Summit’s only losses were to Sacred Heart, Conn., 12-11, and to Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child 9-6 in the UCT championship game.

The Hilltoppers closed their highly successful 2022 season with a nine-game winning streak, including victories against Manasquan High School 14-6 in the Group 2 state championship game and against Oak Knoll 10-4 in the TOC final.

Three non-seniors last year were the leading offensive standouts for Summit, which captured the New Jersey Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League’s Stars & Stripes South Division title with a perfect 6-0 mark.

Now a senior, Lily Spinner led in points with 96, while Jane Freeman, also a senior now, led in goals with 57. As a sophomore last year, junior Anya Wardle was first in assists with 56.

In the TOC championship contest against Oak Knoll, Summit defeated its in-town rival 10-8 in the regular season, Spinner had three goals and Wardle three assists and five points, including two goals.

After leading only 4-3 at the break, Summit broke open the game in the second half, outscoring Oak Knoll 6-1 the rest of the way.

Sophie Lambrianakos led Oak Knoll with two of its four goals. Devon Gogerty had one assist for the Royals, who finished 21-5.

For both boys and girls, the cutoff date to qualify for the state playoffs is Saturday, May 20. The public school state playoffs are scheduled to commence Thursday, May 25.