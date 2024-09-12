Summit football wins season opener in a 46-7 rout

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The host Hilltoppers ran the ball, passed the ball and kicked the ball with equal effectiveness.

Summit High School scored in each quarter and produced six touchdowns – one of them on special teams – one field goal and one safety.

However, one statistic that might stand out the most is the fact that the Hilltoppers held the visiting Cougars to minus 17 yards of total offense for the first two quarters

“We really had something to prove,” senior defensive back Shane Walsh said. “We have a lot of new guys that are now just starting to step it up.”

Montgomery High School (0-2) was held to negative yardage in three of its five first-half possessions.

Offensively, Walsh scored on a short run on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter for Summit’s first points of this 2024 season and then hauled in a touchdown pass later in the second quarter. In between, Walsh returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown not too long after he had a 71-yard touchdown run called back because of a Summit holding penalty.

It was a good start on all three phases – offense, defense and special teams – for the Summit Hilltoppers, as they came away with a convincing 46-7 triumph against Montgomery in the Saturday, Sept. 7, season-opener at Upper Tatlock Field.

“We have a new defensive line and they proved themselves,” Walsh said.

The only other time Summit played Montgomery was in its 2018 opener, a 42-0 win at Montgomery, also on Sept. 7. That was the beginning of a 10-2 season that saw Summit win the North 2, Group 3 sectional state championship.

“All around, this was a good win for us,” Walsh said.

Summit (1-0) will next play at Hillside High School (1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m., at John Zappulla Field. That will be the first United Gold Division game for both Union County powers.

Hillside beat Henry Snyder High School of Jersey City in the Mountaineer Classic at West Orange High School on Friday, Aug. 30, and lost at Bernards High School on Friday, Sept. 6. Next week’s battle will be Hillside’s home-opener.

Summit junior quarterback Cole Sabol was sharp, as he completed eight-of-12 passes for 126 yards and touchdown tosses to Oscar Marx and Walsh.

One of Summit’s five captains, senior Henrique Guicardi, unfortunately saw his season end in Summit’s game-scrimmage against Chatham High School on Thursday, Aug. 29, as he suffered a torn ACL. Guicardi, a varsity starter the past two years, gave his No. 7 jersey to junior running back Alex Schwark, who previously wore No. 12.

Midway through the third quarter, Schwark broke contain early and then found room in the middle of the field. Schwark continued to sprint down the right side and into the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown run, which was his first varsity TD.

Senior Sam Morris, No. 75, showed a very strong leg on kickoffs and extra point attempts. The only kick Morris missed was his first extra point attempt wide right. His field goal that was good from 33 yards out first hit the left upright and then the crossbar and bounced over.

Summit rushed for 114 yards in the first half, with Walsh leading the way with 34 on six attempts. Ethan Lawton rushed for 27 yards, Sabol for 25 yards and Gavin Schnall for 19 yards.

When Walsh was returning his punt return for a touchdown, he said: “I was looking over my back, just to see if another flag was thrown.”

Montgomery began its season last weekend with a 42-0 loss at home to Hopewell Valley High School. The Cougars, who last year in a playoff season went 8-1-1 after starting 8-0, have now been outscored this year 88-7.

Summit is one of five Union County schools to be undefeated after the first two weeks of the season. The others are Elizabeth (2-0), Rahway (2-0), New Providence (2-0) and Arthur L. Johnson (1-0).

Big Central Conference – Crossover Clash

Montgomery (0-2) 00 00 00 07 – 07

Summit (1-0) 06 26 07 07 – 46

First Quarter:

Summit – Shane Walsh 1 run, kick failed (S 6-0)

Second Quarter:

Summit – Oscar Marx 15 pass from Cole Sabol, Sam Morris kick (S 13-0)

11 plays, 74 yards, 5:05 used

Summit – FG Sam Morris 33 (S 16-0)

11 plays, from own 30 to Montgomery 16, 3:06 used

Summit – Safety, Montgomery’s Caiden Miller tackled in end zone (S 18-0)

Summit – Shane Walsh 66 punt return, Sam Morris kick (S 25-0)

Summit – Shane Walsh 30 pass from Cole Sabol, Sam Morris kick (S 32-0)

2 plays, 39 yards, :26 used

Third Quarter:

Summit – Alex Schwark 66 run, Sam Morris kick (S 39-0)

Mercy rule running clock started with 8:09 left in the third quarter and ran for the remainder of the game.

Fourth Quarter:

Summit – Kieran Zulauf 1 run, Sebastian Obando kick (S 46-0)

Montgomery – Jaden Bartley 92 kickoff return, No. 3 kick (S 46-7)

Photos by JR Parachini