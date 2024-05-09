Summit boys lacrosse looking toward UCT championship game

SUMMIT, NJ — If top-seeded Westfield High School and then second-seeded Summit High School win in the Thursday, May 9, boys lacrosse Union County Tournament semifinals at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, then the two Union County powers will face off in the championship game for the 12th straight season.

The UCT will continue with the 5:30 and 7 p.m. semifinals on Thursday, May 9, at Arthur L. Johnson, and then conclude with the Saturday, May 11, championship game at Arthur L. Johnson, set to start at 7 p.m.

The two quarterfinal round games that were scheduled to be played Monday, May 6, included 5-Arthur L. Johnson at 4-New Providence High School, with the winner to play at top-seeded Westfield in the first semifinal on Thursday, May 9, at Arthur L. Johnson. The other quarterfinal on Monday, May 6, consisted of seventh-seeded Cranford High School at third-seeded Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, with the winner to take on second-seeded Summit in the second semifinal on Thursday, May 9, at Arthur L. Johnson.

Summit began the week at 10-2 overall and was 4-2 in the NJILL Fitch-Pitt Division standings. Westfield was 8-3 overall and 5-0 and in first place in the Fitch-Pitt Division.

Summit, ranked No. 10 in the state, has lost only at Westfield, 5-3, on Thursday, April 4, and then at Delbarton, 8-0, on Thursday, April 11. The Hilltoppers began the week on a seven-game winning streak, including a 17-6 home win on Saturday, May 4, against Mercer County power Princeton High School.

Summit has defeated Westfield in each of the last five UCT championship games and has won the most UCT titles with 15. Westfield is the only other team to win the UCT, with five titles to its credit. Summit and Westfield have faced off in 17 of the first 20 championship games and the last 11.

In last year’s thrilling 10-9 triumph against Westfield at Arthur L. Johnson, Daniel Flaim, James Grainger and Sean McCeney each scored two goals, in addition to since-graduated Lucas Stocks. Goaltender Robbie Kievit made five saves to earn the win in net as a freshman.

Flaim, now a senior; Grainger, a sophomore; and McCeney, another senior, are back and having solid seasons for the Hilltoppers. So is Kievit in goal. Now a sophomore, he began the week with a total of 108 saves in Summit’s first 12 games.

As of Monday, May 6, Flaim led the Hilltoppers in goals with 20, assists with 18 and points with 38. McCeney was next in goals with 15, Grainger in assists with 10 and points with 20.

Summit is coming off a 15-4 finish in 2023 that saw the Hilltoppers not only win a fourth straight UCT crown, but also capture the Group 2 state championship with a 9-7 win against Wall High School at Hopewell Valley High School. McCeney had two goals and three assists.

In the 11-goal margin home win against Princeton on Saturday, May 4, McCeney had three goals and Flaim two and three assists.

Initial UCT results included Oratory Preparatory defeating Jonathan Dayton High School, 10-9, on Thursday, May 2, and then, on Saturday, May 4, Arthur L. Johnson beat Oratory, 18-5, and Cranford defeated Governor Livingston, 7-4.

2024 Boys Lacrosse

Union County Tournament

Semifinals at Arthur L. Johnson

Thursday, May 9

5-Arthur L. Johnson/4-New Providence vs. 1-Westfield, 5:30 p.m.

7-Cranford/3-Scotch Plains–Fanwood vs. 2-Summit, 7 p.m.

Final at Arthur L. Johnson

Saturday, May 11

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

UCT boys lacrosse championship game scores, sites

2023: Summit 10, Westfield 9 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2022: Summit 13, Westfield 2 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2021: Summit 11, Westfield 9 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2019: Summit 9, Westfield 4 – at Summit’s Tatlock Field

2018: Summit 8, Westfield 5 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2017: Westfield 5, Summit 4 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2016: Westfield 7, Summit 6 (2OT) – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2015: Westfield 4, Summit 3 (3OT) – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2014: Summit 9, Westfield 3 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2013: Summit 9, Westfield 5 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2012: Summit 12, Westfield 1 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2011: Summit 15, Cranford 2 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2010: Summit 7, Westfield 2 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2009: Summit 9, Johnson 3 – at Arthur L. Johnson’s Nolan Field

2008: Summit 7, Johnson 6 – at Summit’s Tatlock Field

2007: Westfield 7, Summit 6 (2OT) – at Summit’s Tatlock Field

2006: Westfield 10, Summit 9 – at Summit’s Tatlock Field

2005: Summit 14, Westfield 2 – at Summit’s Tatlock Field

2004: Summit 12, Westfield 3 – at Summit’s Tatlock Field

2003: Summit 4, Westfield 3 – at Kean University in Union