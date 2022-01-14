Union’s Igbinosun chooses to play for Ole Miss

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — A key cog to the renaissance of the once-again mighty Union Farmers, All-America selection Davison Igbinosun, one of the most sought-after defensive backs in the country, on Saturday, Jan. 8, chose to continue his scholastic football career at the University of Mississippi.

Igbinosun chose Ole Miss over Kentucky, Rutgers and Tennessee. Igbinosun had given Rutgers a verbal commitment before his just-completed senior season and then decommitted right after the season commenced.

Igbinosun’s next game-changing play will take place for a team, coached by Lane Kiffin, that competes in the country’s No. 1 league — the Southeastern Conference.

“First, I want to thank God,” Igbinosun said via Zoom when announcing his decision on Saturday, Jan. 8. Igbinosun, although feeling no ill effects, had tested positive for COVID-19 so could not play in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, that day. His family was there — mom, sister and stepdad — as they listened to him being interviewed once he put on his Ole Miss cap. Union head coach Lou Grasso Jr. was coaching in the game at the time of Igbinosun’s decision, which came early in the second quarter. Grasso had the honor of being part of the East coaching staff.

“Second I want to thank my mom for all of her sacrifices,” Igbinosun said.

When asked why he had chosen Mississippi, Igbinosun said, “I want to play in the SEC, which I think is the best conference in college football.”

Igbinosun also disclosed that his choice of study will be psychology.

“I would like to get my doctorate in psychology,” Igbinosun said.

Igbinosun, two months ago, became a player without a stage on which to perform.

In the midst of attempting to repeat as North 2, Group 5, state champions, Union, as a result of COVID-19, was forced to end its state-ranked 2021 season in the middle of November.

Then, after accepting the invitation to compete in the prestigious All-American Bowl, Igbinosun tweeted on Wednesday, Jan. 5, that he had tested positive for COVID-19, even after being fully vaccinated.

That meant that the first-team all-state player, considered one of the top recruits in all of New Jersey, was prevented once again from stepping onto a football field and doing what he does best.

“My senior season got cut short due to COVID, and now the same for my last high school game,” Igbinosun explained on his Twitter account. “God has something greater for me.”

A three-year starter at Union, Igbinsun excels on defense in the secondary, on offense at running back and wide receiver, and on special teams as an electrifying, game-changing return man. His standout play on all three levels helped lift the Farmers to their first state championship in 26 years, when Union won the North 2, Group 5, title for the first time in 2019.

His brother, Desmond, also a highly decorated performer at Union, just completed his true freshman season at Rutgers and has begun to make an impact in Piscataway for the resurgent Scarlet Knights.

Davison originally committed to Rutgers on Saturday, July 3. Although his older brother and head coach both played at Rutgers, Davison said he was not influenced by those factors in choosing Rutgers over Ole Miss at the time.

The tall and lanky free safety said this back in August, following a preseason practice at Union: “Fran Brown,” referring to the assistant coach at Rutgers who works with the secondary; “From the moment I met him, I knew that’s where I wanted to go. He relates to me. We have the same goals, the same passion for the game.”

At that time, Igbinosun was looking forward to making his mark in Central Jersey for Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano.

“Coach Schiano did it once before, and he can do it again,” Igbinosun said, referring to Schiano’s second stint as Rutgers’ head coach.

As many high school players do, however, Igbinosun changed his mind as September moved to October. He decommitted, seeking second and third opinions, including a well-advertised visit to Tennessee.

Schiano tried to lure Igbinosun back, attending Union games and visiting him at his home, via helicopter.

Rutgers came back in the mix of what became Igbinosun’s final four; however, Igbinosun ultimately chose SEC over Big Ten. Igbinosun will sign his letter of intent next month.

About Igbinosun, Grasso said, “Davison was one of the best players the program ever had. He was one of the most dominant players I’ve ever been around.”