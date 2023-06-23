Seton Hall student from Rahway commits to Ohio State football

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, June 12, after a weekend visit, Seton Hall Preparatory School four-star football prospect/senior safety Jaylen McClain verbally committed to Ohio State University.

A big part of McClain’s decision to pick the Buckeyes was Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano. McClain and Eliano have a great relationship that has continued to grow steadily during the past few months. “I spent tons of time with him,” said McClain, who resides in Rahway. “It really went well, talking ball and keeping our relationship going strong.”

Another reason that he picked Ohio State is the great player development they have and the NFL-ready talent they graduate. They also win a lot of titles.

The 6-foot, 185-pound McClain has played safety and cornerback for the Pirates, but has been recruited by the Buckeyes as a safety. Seton Hall Prep is located in West Orange in Essex County.

With 35 Division I offers, it was a tough decision for McClain, whose final five were Ohio State, University of Oregon, University of Notre Dame, University of Southern California and Rutgers University.

After his decision, McClain said, “I feel free. I should rise to the occasion, as there is no pressure with regard to recruiting and I can now focus on playing.” He is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 prospect in New Jersey, No. 22 safety in the country and No. 243 overall in the country.

Last season, he had 83 total tackles, 38 of which were solo, one sack, one interception, five carries for 17 yards and one touchdown, and five catches for 22 yards.

McClain also ran track for the Pirates. In the 100-meter dash, he ran 11.06 seconds and, in the 200-meter dash, he ran 22.7.

“I am really looking forward to this season because there is a lot of experience returning and I think that we can win it all,” McClain said.

Pirate Notes: Jaylen’s sophomore brother, Kenyon, known as KJ, a sophomore, is also being recruited, receiving offers by Rutgers, Syracuse University, Penn State University, West Virginia University, and Boston College. The Pirates will open the season in Dublin, Ireland, against Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tenn., at the Global Ireland Football Tournament on Friday, Aug. 25. Seton Hall Prep head coach Bill Fitzgerald will be starting his sixth season for the Pirates.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics