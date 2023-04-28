Second Tip Your Hat Classic to be hosted next week

UNION, NJ — The second Tip Your Cap Classic at Union’s Gordon R. LeMatty Field, raising funds for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, features two high-profile games each on Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3.

On Tuesday, May 2, Madison High School will play New Providence High School at 4:15 p.m., followed by Millburn High School vs. St. Peter’s Preparatory School at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 3, Cranford High School will play Union High School at 4:15 p.m., followed by St. Joseph High School, Metuchen, vs. Somerville High School at 7 p.m. The Cranford-Union game is a Watchung Division battle.

Cranford won the UCT for the first time since 2015 last year and then captured North 2, Group 3 before reaching the Group 3 state championship game in Hamilton. The Cougars are led by all-state third baseman Ryan Jaros, who will continue to play in college at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Cranford went 25-5 last year and won the Watchung Division outright at 10-2.

Millburn, coached by former longtime Cranford assistant Brian Chapman; Madison, guided by former Cranford standout Brian Weingart; and St. Joe’s, coached by former Westfield all-state catcher Mike Murray, also participated in last year’s first Tip Your Cap Classic at UHS.

“We raised over $12,000 last year and the games were great,” Union High School baseball coach Angel Navarrete said. “We’re looking to raise $25,000 this year and raise more awareness for such a great cause.”