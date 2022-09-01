Roselle Rams making strides in learning how to be successful

ROSELLE, NJ — As Ibrahim Halsey stood near one of the sidelines of Roselle Park High School’s Herm Shaw Athletic Field last Thanksgiving afternoon, this is how he explained the trials and tribulations of his first season as head coach of the Roselle High School Rams:

“Rome was not built in one day,” Halsey said of a rather roller coaster of a 2021 season.

The Rams were 4-2 and on the precipice of earning a playoff berth before losing three straight and then a sectional consolation game.

Roselle bounced back to thwart Roselle Park 32-14 in the 102nd holiday meeting between neighborhood rivals. As a result, the Rams managed a fifth victory to conclude last season at 5-6.

“We’re businesslike, and the kids are learning what it’s like to be accountable,” Halsey continued.

Halsey was a state champion player his sophomore and junior years at Elizabeth High School and, as one of the state’s most talented running backs, was named the New Jersey Player of the Year his senior season in 2001.

“They are realizing how much hard work it takes to be successful,” Halsey said.

Returning at running back for the Rams, who are seeking their first winning season since 2017, is senior Emmanuel Lyles, who also plays outside linebacker on defense.

A three-year varsity starter at center for Roselle is big, standout lineman Jaydin Fils-Aime, 6-1, 315.

“We want our kids to be confident,” Halsey said. “It’s the small victories, like going to practice and working hard to get better every day, that is really important. I feel that our kids are starting to respond.”

Other returning players, according to Roselle’s roster on MaxPreps, include junior quarterback Nazir Baker; senior running back, wide receiver and outside linebacker Cherquan Claxton; senior athlete-free safety Micai Watson; senior wide receiver-cornerback Samir Rivet; senior tight end and wide receiver-outside linebacker Jayden Cruz; junior offensive tackle-middle linebacker Timothy Porter; junior two-way tackle Owen Delice; junior tight end-linebacker Travon Clark and junior two-way tackle Elie Barthelmy.

Roselle opens its 2022 season at home at Arminio Field against Delaware Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m.

The Rams are in the Big Central Conference’s Patriot Silver Division, along with New Providence, Hillside, Arthur L. Johnson and Metuchen. Nondivision matchups include the Delaware Valley game and games against Ridgefield Park, Bound Brook, Belvidere and Roselle Park.

Roselle, with a nine-game schedule due to its Thanksgiving rivalry with Roselle Park, is seeking its first winning season since 2017.

Roselle’s multiple spread offense:

C Jaydin Fils-Aime, senior, 6-1, 315

G Angelo Delisma, senior, 6-0, 220

G Timothy Porter, junior, 6-0, 215

T Rahkeim Sheppard, junior, 6-1, 210

T Owen Delice, junior, 6-2, 240

QB Nazir Baker junior, 6-3, 170

TB Emmanuel Lyles, senior, 6-1, 215

Slot William Peay, senior, 5-7, 150

Slot Nafee Finney, senior, 5-10, 160

WR Jaedon Davis, senior, 5-10, 160

WR Mirabeau Romeus, senior, 5-8, 150

PK Hervinho Vilarie, freshman, 5-11, 235

Returning starters: Fils-Aime, Porter, Delice, Lyles, Davis, Romeus.

Roselle’s 40 front defense:

LE Rahkeim Sheppard, junior, 6-1, 210

T Angelo Delisma, senior, 6-0, 220

T Owen Delice, junior, 6-2, 240

RE Timothy Porter, junior, 6-0, 215

LB Emmanuel Lyles, senior, 6-1, 215

LB Cherquan Claxton, senior, 5-9, 180

Bandit William Peay, senior, 5-7, 150

Rover Tyrell Thomas, junior, 5-9, 160

CB Samir Rivet, senior, 5-8, 155

CB Micai Watson, senior, 5-9, 170

FS Jaedon Davis, senior, 5-10, 160

P Hervinho Vilarie, freshman, 5-11, 235

Returning starters: Delisma, Porter, Lyles, Claxton, Davis.

2022 Roselle Rams football schedule:

• Sept. 2: vs. Delaware Valley, 6 p.m.

• Sept. 9: at New Providence, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 17: at Hillside, 1 p.m.

• Sept. 23: vs. Arthur L. Johnson, 6 p.m.

• Oct. 1: at Metuchen, 1 p.m.

• Oct. 7: vs. Ridgefield Park, 6 p.m.

• Oct. 14: vs. Bound Brook, 6 p.m.

• Oct. 21: at Belvidere, 7 p.m.

• Nov. 23: vs. Roselle Park, 6 p.m.

Head coach: Ibrahim Halsey, second season

2021 Roselle Rams, 5-6:

• St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Roselle 0, home.

• Roselle 35, Metuchen 0, home.

• Roselle 33, Spotswood 0, away.

• Roselle 49, Arthur L. Johnson 7, home.

• Hillside 42, Roselle 14, away.

• Roselle 14, South River 7, home.

• Delaware Valley 43, Roselle 7, away.

• Bound Brook 20, Roselle 14, away.

• Keansburg 28, Roselle 21, home.

• Mendham 35, Roselle 14, away.

• Roselle 32, Roselle Park 14, away.

Head coach: Ibrahim Halsey, first season.

Section: South, Group 2

Conference: Big Central

Division: 2B, 4-1

Record: 5-6

Home: 3-2

Away: 2-4

Neutral: 0-0

Points for: 233

Points against: 239

Shutouts: 2

Overtime: 0-0

Roselle Rams

Head coach: Ibrahim Halsey, since 2021, 2002 Elizabeth High School graduate.

Second season: 5-6 or .455

Section: South, Group 2

Conference: Big Central

Division: Patriot Silver

Roselle’s last and only in playoff era sectional title: 1989

2021: 5-6

Arminio Field: Turf.

Halsey led Roselle to five wins in his first season last year, including a season-ending 32-14 triumph at Roselle Park on Thanksgiving morning. The two longtime neighborhood rivals, who celebrated their 100th game in 2017, will clash the night before Thanksgiving this year, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Roselle’s Arminio Field. Roselle got lights for the first time last year, so now all home games at Arminio Field are played at night.