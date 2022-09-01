Rahway football sparked by connection between QB Robinson and WR Hall

RAHWAY, NJ — With returning senior standouts such as quarterback Amir Robinson and wide receiver Kyle Hall, the Indians expect to light up the scoreboard at Rahway River Park.

Rahway High School has an experienced offensive line to provide plenty of pass protection, one that includes senior Marc Osias at right tackle, senior Jalen Barnes at right guard, center Erik Vasquez at center, senior Brian Fish at left guard and junior Ray Giacobbe at left tackle. Senior Jaylin Dort is also in the mix as another guard.

Osias, Barnes, Vasquez and Fish are returning starters, and Giacobbe started late last year.

“The expectations are, obviously, higher this year,” said head coach Brian Russo, now in his eighth year at the helm of the Indians. “Our line is a cohesive unit and is starting to gel and get off the ball a little more. I like the physicality. These guys are the anchor of our team and need to get the job done. They all hang out together and are very committed.”

Robinson is in his second year as Rahway’s starting quarterback, following other recent QBs before him that were also two-year starters for Russo.

“He’s more mature and has more of a grasp of our offense, more command,” Russo said. “We had some turnovers early last year that hurt us, but since then he has gotten better and better.”

Hall is a three-year starter who can make plays with his versatile athleticism.

“Kyle is a super smart kid, a football player,” Russo said. “We will ask him to do a lot of different things on the football field. He’s working on becoming a better leader. We’re really counting on him to be our guy this year.”

Hall, at linebacker, and Barnes and Fish on the line are the only returning starters on defense.

“We have some new pieces and kids competing at certain spots,” Russo said. “So far I’ve been pleased with our progress. Hopefully, we can get those pieces to work together. We’ll pretty much have a revolving door on the defensive line, which we hope will create more passion from our kids.”

Rahway is in the Big Central Conference’s United Gold Division, along with Scotch Plains–Fanwood, Summit, Cranford and St. Thomas Aquinas. Nondivision games are against Linden, Lincoln, Carteret and Colonia.

For the first time, Rahway is in North, Group 4. The Group 4 schools on its schedule include Linden, Scotch Plains–Fanwood and Colonia.

Rahway was supposed to play Linden High School two years ago, but the game was canceled on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. They last clashed in the season opener for both back in 2009, a 21-12 Linden win at Linden.

Rahway opens at home against Linden on Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. at Rahway River Park.

Rahway’s multiple offense:

• RT Marc Osias, senior, 6-1, 365.

• RG Jalen Barnes, senior, 6-3, 250.

• C Erik Vasquez, senior, 5-9, 285.

• LG Brian Fish, senior, 5-10, 280.

• LT Ray Giacobbe, junior, 6-4, 230.

• G Jaylin Dort, senior, 5-9, 240.

• TE Austin Tilton, senior, 6-1, 185.

• TE Jaylen Thermitus, junior, 6-1, 240.

• TE Mikal Stephenson, junior, 6-3, 220.

• WR Kyle Hall, senior, 6-0, 185.

• WR Khadir Love, senior, 5-10, 160.

• WR Jonathan Melo, senior, 5-11, 160.

• WR Marquis Diggs, junior, 6-0, 165.

• WR Amir Wilks, senior, 5-8, 140.

• QB Amir Robinson, senior, 6-1, 170.

• RB Trevor Delapara, junior, 5-11, 185.

• RB Andrew Avent, freshman, 6-0, 190.

• RB Jerry Derilus, senior, 5-8, 170.

• RB Jakaii Wilson, junior, 5-9, 165.

• FB Terrance Avent, junior, 5-11, 205.

• FB Donea Fish, sophomore, 5-10, 245.

• PK Tony Lopez, sophomore 5-8, 160.

Returning starters: Osias, Barnes, Vasquez, B. Fish, Hall, Love, Robinson.

Rahway’s 4-2-5 defense:

• E Jalen Barnes, senior, 6-3, 250.

• E Terrance Avent, junior, 5-11, 205.

• E Austin Tilton, senior, 6-1, 185.

• T Brian Fish, senior, 5-10, 280.

• T Donea Fish, sophomore, 5-10, 245.

• T Richie Walker, junior, 6-3, 205.

• LB Kyle Hall, senior, 6-0, 185.

• LB Trevor Delapara, junior, 5-11, 185.

• LB Andrew Avent, freshman, 6-0, 190.

• LB Jerry Derilus, senior, 5-8, 170.

• CB Marquis Diggs, junior, 6-0, 165.

• CB Khadir Love, senior, 5-10, 160.

• CB Jalen Rogers, junior, 6-2, 175.

• FS Amir Wilks, senior, 5-8, 140.

• SS Jonathan Melo, senior, 5-11, 160.

• SS Jakaii Wilson, junior, 5-9, 165.

• SS Brian Davorson, junior, 5-8, 165.

• P Tony Lopez, sophomore 5-8, 160.

Returning starters: Barnes, B. Fish, Hall.

2022 Rahway Indians football schedule:

• Sept. 2: vs. Linden, 6 p.m.

• Sept. 9: at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 16: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 24: at Summit, 1 p.m.

• Sept. 30: vs. Cranford, 6 p.m.

• Oct. 7: at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 14: vs. Carteret, 6 p.m.

• Oct. 21: vs. Colonia, 6 p.m.

Head coach: Brian Russo, eighth season.

2021 Rahway Indians, 4-5:

• New Brunswick 42, Rahway 27, home.

• Summit 34, Rahway 13, home.

• Somerville 45, Rahway 7, home.

• Rahway 34, Carteret 13, away.

• Rahway 27, Warren Hills 7, home.

• Donovan Catholic 42, Rahway 0, away.

• Rahway 35, South Plainfield 28, away.

• Rahway 40, Hillside 21, away.

• Somerville 38, Rahway 21, away.

Head coach: Brian Russo, seventh season.

Section: South, Group 3

Conference: Big Central

Division: 3 (3-2)

Record: 4-5

Home: 1-3

Away: 3-2

Neutral: 0-0

Points for: 204

Points against: 270

Shutouts: 0

Overtime: 0-0

Rahway Indians

Head coach: Brian Russo, since 2015, a 1996 Woodbridge graduate.

Eighth season: 43-25 or .633

Section: North, Group 4

Conference: Big Central

Division: United Gold

Rahway’s last sectional title: 1984

2021: 4-5

Rahway River Park: Turf

Russo saw his 2021 Rahway team bounce back nicely from a 0-3 start to qualify for the South, Group 3 playoffs with a 4-4 record that included wins in four of five games. The biggest victory was a 40-21 triumph at 6-1 Hillside High School, snapping a six-game Comets winning streak. Rahway then more than held its own at favored Somerville High School before falling 38-21 in first-round South, Group 3 action at Brooks Field. Rahway led 23-21 in the fourth quarter before Somerville closed with the game’s final 17 points.

