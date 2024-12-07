Police officers, firefighters battle in the ring for a good cause

KENILWORTH, NJ — Police officers and firefighters are vital members of any community, risking their lives every day for the safety and well-being of everyone.

It’s also important for them to stay in shape and boxing is a great way to accomplish that goal.

A bunch of local men and women from various police and fire departments will get into the ring this December for a good cause.

The “Jingle Brawls Police vs. Fire” will take place Friday, Dec. 13, at the VFW in Kenilworth.

The event is organized by boxing coaches Bashir Brian Mceachern and Yessenia Montalvo.

Police and fire departments from such municipalities as East Orange, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Montclair and Little Falls will be represented. In addition, military personnel also will participate. Montalvo said there are six people committed so far – four firefighters and two police officers from the EO fire department, NJ State Police, Little Falls Fire Department and Montclair Police Department.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Legacy Youth Empowerment’s Youth Boxing program, of which Montalvo is the president.

The organization, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that is supported by private donations, provides Olympic-style boxing skills, education, and character-building, to help boxers gain skills, achieve their dreams and lead meaningful lives. Funds also help with purchasing boxing gloves, boxing shoes and registration for competitions for children in need.

Mceachern has been a boxing coach for many years. He owned and operated Lights Out Boxing, an Orange-based boxing gym. Mceachern currently is the coach of the boxing program in the East Orange Safe Haven Program, training boxers of all ages.

Mceachern coaches Armonee Wright. The 25-year-old East Orange resident graduated from the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy on Thursday, July 11, and was hired by the East Orange Fire Department. She will be fighting in the main event at Jingle Brawls, said Mceachern.

Montalvo is a retired detective from the Newark Police Department. She also is a coach and owner of Legacy Boxing Club, based in Wayne, and serves as secretary of the local boxing committee.

In addition, Montalvo is involved in the Pretty Strong project, a nonprofit organization that encourages young women to get involved in Olympic boxing.

Mceachern has been a mentor to Montalvo, helping her with her youth program. McEachern and Montalvo are looking forward to the event. Montalvo said she is a big advocate of keeping in shape, which boxing helps in that regard.

Mceachern and Montalvo are seeking more participants and sponsors. To become a participant or a sponsor, call Montalvo at 201-218-3848 or Mceachern at 973-851-6899. Anyone can also email Montalvo at [email protected].

By Joe Ragozzino, Sports Editor