Kumpf Middle School’s Unified Sports Program competes

CLARK, NJ — On Thursday, March 20, Clark students in the Carl H. Kumpf Unified Sports program took part in the annual Middle School March Madness tournament at the Special Olympics Headquarters in Lawrenceville. The purpose of the tournament was to foster teamwork and sportsmanship by bringing together students to play alongside each other. Nehad, an eighth-grade athlete, said, “It was amazing! We enjoyed playing together as a team and tried our best!”

After an intense overtime game and another nail-biter, Carl H. Kumpf claimed first place in its division. Jaclyn Valdez, assistant coach, said, “It was great to see the athletes and partners supporting and encouraging each other on the court.”

Dominique Smith, the head coach, said, “Our team gave it their all while also supporting other teams. They displayed excellent sportsmanship and faced challenges head-on during the game. Their communication, leadership, and positive attitudes were key to our victory!” The Kumpf team received a trophy and each player received a medal. Students in the Unified Club are looking forward to their upcoming Lincoln Tunnel 5K. Information about this event can be found on the Carl H Kumpf website. Liam Nunes, a Unified partner, said, “You should always include everybody.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski