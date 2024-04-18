Jonathan Dayton leads UCC softball with 7-0 record

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — A big four-game week for the Jonathan Dayton High School softball team continues with a Union County Conference-Watchung Division clash at Governor Livingston High School on Thursday, April 18, at 4 p.m., in Berkeley Heights.

Jonathan Dayton and Governor Livingston began the week as the only two schools in Union County with at least six victories. This is the third week of the 2024 campaign.

Jonathan Dayton was 7-0 heading into its scheduled game on Monday, April 15, at 4-1 Somerset County power Watchung Hills Regional High School.

Governor Livingston was 6-1 going into its scheduled UCC-Watchung Division clash on Tuesday, April 16, at Cranford High School, which was off to an uncharacteristic 1-4 start. Governor Livingston’s only loss the first two weeks of the season was a 3-2 setback to Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School on Sunday, April 7.

Jonathan Dayton and Governor Livingston also began the week tied for first in the Watchung Division standings at 3-0. Jonathan Dayton also had a home game scheduled against Watchung Division rival Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy on Tuesday, April 16.

Jonathan Dayton’s fourth and final game this week is set for Friday, April 19, at 4 p.m., at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School. The Raiders began the week leading the Mountain Division standings at 2-0.

Leading the way on the mound for the Jonathan Dayton Bulldogs is sophomore Lila Carroll, who began the week allowing just 12 runs, 10 of them earned, and 25 hits in her first 31 innings. She had 36 strikeouts and only 17 walks.

Other hurlers include senior Natalie Mignone and freshman Julianna Santangelo.

Three Bulldogs began the week with 12 hits each, including senior catcher Kate Buckley, junior shortstop Angela Gatto and Mignone, also one of Jonathan Dayton’s outfielders.

Carroll led in RBI with 10, Mignone was next with nine and sophomore second baseman Bella Pintado had eight.

Jonathan Dayton has scored double-digit runs in five of their first seven victories and has outscored its first even foes by an impressive margin of 65-18.

The Bulldogs are coming off an improved 18-10 finish in 2023 that saw Jonathan Dayton reach the Union County Tournament and North 2, Group 2 semifinals.

Carroll, Buckley, Gatto, Mignone and Pintado are key returning players who seek to lead the Bulldogs to even more success in 2024.

Governor Livingston began the week with four wins by double-digits, including a 16-7 triumph at home against Westfield High School on Thursday, April 11, in Watchung Division play.

The Highlanders outscored their first seven opponents by a large 66-21 total.

On the mound for Governor Livingston this year include sophomores Alyssa Monaco and Addy Figlar. Monaco began the week with 14 strikeouts in 27 innings and Figlar with seven in 17.

Leading the Highlanders in hits and RBI with 12 in each offensive category was junior Chelsea Kiesewetter. Senior Gianna Basile had 11 hits and seven RBI and senior Emma McElroy 10 and seven.

Union County Conference softball standings as of Monday, April 15

Watchung Division: 1-Jonathan Dayton (3-0), Governor Livingston (3-0). 3-Elizabeth (1-1). 4-Westfield (1-2). 5-Cranford (0-2). 6-Arthur L. Johnson (0-4).

Mountain Division: 1-Scotch Plains-Fanwood (2-0). 2-David Brearley (1-0). 3-Summit (1-1), Union Catholic (1-1). 5-Union (0-2).

Valley Division: 1-New Providence (2-0). 2-Roselle Park (1-0), Oak Knoll (1-0). 4-Kent Place (0-2), Rahway (0-2).

Sky Division: 1-Roselle Catholic (2-0). 2-Linden (1-0), Abraham Clark (1-0). 4-Hillside (0-2), Plainfield (0-2).