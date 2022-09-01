Hillside Comets seek to wreak havoc behind RBs named ‘Thunder and Thunder’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

HILLSIDE, NJ — The Comets have not one, but two senior running backs who both rushed for over 1,000 yards last year.

Muwaffaq Parkman, 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, gained 1,187 yards. He has given a verbal commitment to continue his football career at Syracuse University.

Kyon Simonson, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, gained 1,162 yards. He is headed to the U.S. Military Academy, also known as West Point.

Head coach Barris Grant describes the talented duo this way: “They’re our version of ‘Thunder and Thunder.’ There’s not much either of them can’t do.”

Handing the ball off to both of them will be three-year starting quarterback Caleb Salters, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior.

“Caleb does all the right things,” Grant said. “He worked with Phil Simms and his son at a quarterback training camp at Ramapo. He’s the first three-year starter I’ve had at quarterback since I’ve been here.

“Caleb as a sophomore was feeling his way out and as a junior was able to excel in moments. Now he should, and will, be a great leader for us.”

Salters has received interest from a couple of Division II schools, and Grant said he will “play the season out” before a college choice is made.

Hillside High School also has a veteran offensive line, with senior right tackle Charles Allen just committing to Stony Brook.

As for Parkman and Simonson, there’s no telling how much yardage they might be able to produce running the ball and also returning kicks.

“These kids are selfless kids and they share the backfield together,” Grant said. “They can play running back and receiver, return kicks and they both play on defense.

“Everyone wants the ball, which is the nature of football. When guys get hot, you let them stay hot. Parkman can do things I have not seen in ages. Simonson is big and has great speed.

“Simonson was pretty much a running back his entire life. Parkman was a defensive guy two years ago who got banged up in a junior varsity game and did not play the full season during COVID.”

Grant said Simonson’s best 40-dash time is 4.6 seconds. Parkman has been clocked as fast at 4.2 seconds.

Hillside opens at Bernards High School on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.

In last year’s season opener against Bernards at Rutgers University in the Rumble on the Raritan, Bernards came away with a hard-fought 14-7 victory. Hillside then won six games in a row.

The Comets are then at Metuchen High School on Friday, Sept. 9, before their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 17, against Roselle High School.

Hillside is in the Big Central Conference’s Patriot Silver Division, along with Metuchen, New Providence, Roselle and Arthur L. Johnson. Nondivision games are against Bernards, St. Thomas Aquinas, Delaware Valley and Carteret.

The Comets are in North, Group 3 for the first time but have only one Group 3 school on their schedule, which is Carteret.

Hillside’s multiple-spread offense:

• LT Charles Allen, senior, 6-6, 330.

• C Leo Harris, junior, 6-1, 250.

• RG DJ Nesmith, senior, 6-3, 325.

• L Diego Rodriguez, junior, 6-6, 270.

• L Zaimir Hawk, senior, 6-3, 295.

• L Yani Cajuste, junior, 6-2, 220.

• L Samir Newcombe, senior, 6-2, 220.

• TE Woodnel Alphanor, senior, 6-0, 175.

• TE Quanir Clark, senior, 6-3, 210.

• WR Isaiah Smith, senior, 5-9, 160.

• WR Kendrell Gordon, junior, 5-7, 150.

• WR Marcus White, junior, 6-0, 180.

• WR Talibi Kaba, sophomore, 6-3, 205.

• WR Quran Hall, sophomore, 6-2, 180.

• WR Jevonte Lee, senior, 5-5, 140.

• WR Darvens Tunis, junior, 5-10, 140.

• WR Al-Jamir Davis, junor, 6-1, 180.

• QB Caleb Salters, senior, 6-0, 180.

• RB Muwaffaq Parkman, senior, 6-0, 175.

• RB Kyon Simonson, senior, 6-1, 210.

• PK Giovanni Lavoura, senior, 5-7, 150.

Returning starters: Allen, Harris, Nesmith, Smith, Salters, Parkman, Simonson, Lavoura.

Hillside’s 3-3 stack defense:

• NG Zaimir Hawk, senior, 6-3, 295.

• E Samir Newcombe, senior, 6-2, 220.

• E Yani Cajuste, junior, 6-2, 220.

• E Leo Harris, junior, 6-1, 250.

• E Quanir Clark, senior, 6-3, 210.

• E-NG Ibn Muhammad, junior, 5-9, 235.

• LB Gerald Thompson, senior, 5-11, 205.

• LB Jayden Anderson, senior, 5-10, 210.

• LB Woodnel Alphanor, senior, 6-0, 175.

• LB Jefferson Williame, senior, 5-10, 190.

• LB Talibi Kaba, sophomore, 6-3, 205.

• LB Quran Hall, sophomore, 6-2, 180.

• SS Muwaffaq Parkman, senior, 6-0, 175.

• SS McNaully Erminal, junior, 5-10, 160.

• CB Sakai Degannes, senior, 6-0, 150.

• CB-FS Marcus White, junior, (6-0, 180.

• CB-FS Darvens Tunis, junior 5-10, 240.

• CB-FS Kendrell Gordon, junior, 5-7, 150.

• CB-FS Caleb Salters, senior, 6-0, 180.

• P Giovanni Lavoura, senior, 5-7, 150.

Returning starters: Hawk, Thompson, Parkman, Erminal, Degannes, Lavoura.

2022 Hillside Comets football schedule:

• Sept. 2: at Bernards, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 9: at Metuchen, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 17: vs. Roselle, 1 p.m.

• Sept. 24: vs. New Providence, 1 p.m.

• Sept. 30: at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.

• Oct. 7: at Arthur L. Johnson, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 15: vs. Delaware Valley, 1 p.m.

• Oct. 22: vs. Carteret, 1 p.m.

Head coach: Barris Grant,

seventh season.

2021 Hillside Comets, 7-3:

• Bernards 14, Hillside 7, at Rutgers.

• Hillside 27, North Plainfield 7, away.

• Hillside 40, Voorhees 7, home.

• Hillside 35, Governor Livingston 0, away.

• Hillside 42, Roselle 14, home.

• Hillside 21, Delaware Valley 19, home.

• Hillside 41, Carteret 13, away.

• Rahway 40, Hillside 21, home.

• Hillside 34, Overbrook 0, home.

• Raritan 41, Hillside 34, away.

Head coach: Barris Grant, sixth season.

Section: South, Group 2

Conference: Big Central

Division: 2A, 4-1, tri-champs

Record: 7-3

Home: 4-1

Away: 3-1

Neutral: 0-1

Points for: 302

Points against: 155

Shutouts: 2

Overtime: 0-0

Hillside Comets

Head coach: Barris Grant, since 2016, a 1997 Irvington graduate.

Seventh season: 47-15 or .758

Section: North, Group 3

Conference: Big Central

Division: Patriot Silver

Hillside’s last sectional title: 2019

2021: 7-3

John Zappulla Field: Turf

Grant’s Comets moved up to Group 3 and are situated in North, Group 3 as opposed to South, Group 2 a year ago. Although Hillside is now a Group 3 school for this year, the team is playing six Group 2 schools, one Group 3 and one nonpublic school, St. Thomas Aquinas. Hillside’s record since 2017 is an impressive 43-9, including state championships won in 2017, 2018 and 2019.