Hillside Comets have key players back to navigate through tough schedule

HILLSIDE, NJ — To navigate what he feels is “the toughest schedule in Union County,” head coach Barris Grant is fortunate to have his quarterback and his No. 1 player on defense returning.

Senior signal-caller Zion Risher (5-10, 175) picked up nicely where Caleb Salters left off last year and, for the second straight season, will be guiding the Comet offense.

Ranked among the top senior defensive players in New Jersey is Georgia commit Darren Ikinnagbon (6-6, 255), who is back at end.

Risher threw for nearly 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, while Ikinnagbon compiled 56 total tackles, including two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

“Coach Grant convinced me to come out my sophomore year,” said Ikinnagbon, who did not start playing football until two years ago. “I was still learning and just trying to get better.”

After winning at least one playoff game for five straight seasons of them being played, Hillside High School was edged at home by Sparta High School, 27-26, in last year’s first-round North 1, Group 3 action. As a result, the Comets finished 6-3, which was their lowest win total, not counting the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic season, since Grant’s first year at the helm in 2016, when Hillside came in at 4-6.

“I felt I could have done better last year,” Ikinnagbon said. “My senior year will be my best year for sure.”

Other key players on the defensive line include junior Brandon Agudelo at end, sophomore Brandon White at end, junior Daysun Looby at nose guard and senior Isaiah Lambert also at nose guard.

Linebackers include returning senior starter Ivie Igiehon, junior Ian Clark, junior Ian Shillingford, junior Bryan Pierre and Joziah Mays.

In the secondary are returning starters Jamir Hall, a sophomore at middle safety, and junior Shakeam Gatewood at cornerback. In addition are junior Kamari Robinson, junior Jayden Ashford, junior David Dortch, sophomore Travis Miles, junior David Henderson Jr. and junior Quaron Richardson.

Irvington transfer Daniel McClees (6-5, 325) provides a pretty big presence on the offensive line at left tackle. The senior is joined by returning senior starter Jorge Rodriguez (6-4, 290) at left guard, who moves over from center.

Also on the offensive line are senior Christian Valdez, Looby, Lambert, senior Abrandiny Marcelin, Aguedelo, White and Pierre.

Senior returning starter and Rutgers commit Talibi Kaba (6-3, 230) rushed for more than 1,100 yards last year and scored 12 touchdowns. Other running backs include junior Sean Caldwell and sophomore Mitchell Jenkins.

Junior wide receiver Kamari Robinson caught 32 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns. Other receivers include Richardson, Miles, Ashford, Gatewood and Hall.

In contention for the situational H-back position are Uyi Igiehon, a junior, Ikinnagbon and sophomore Chacce Richardson.

The “tougher schedule” includes a newly-formed United Gold Division for the next two years that includes Hillside, fellow Union County schools Cranford, Scotch Plains–Fanwood and Summit and Middlesex County foe Carteret High School.

Hillside opens in Essex County when the Comets take on Hudson County school Henry Snyder High School of Jersey City at West Orange High School in the Mountaineer Classic. The Hillside–Henry Snyder clash is the first of two games, set for a 3 p.m. start, to take place on Friday, Aug. 30.

Henry Snyder went 5-5 last year, winning four of its final five.

New out-of-division foes for the Comets this year include Somerville and Voorhees high schools.

Hillside’s home-opener is against Summit High School on Saturday, Sept. 14, at John Zappulla Field. Summit, which finished 7-3, reached the North 2, Group 3 semifinals a year ago.

Hillside is 58-14 since the start of the 2017 season, including three sectional state championships, four sectional state championship game appearances, one regional championship and two regional championship game appearances.

“The more you win, the tougher your schedule gets,” Grant said.

As of press time, the football classifications for the next two seasons were not released yet by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Hillside is expected to be in North Group 3 for the third straight season.

Hillside Comets 2024

• Friday, Aug. 30, Henry Snyder at West Orange, 3 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 6, at Bernards, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 14, Summit, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 20, at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 28, Somerville, 1 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 5, Abraham Clark, Roselle, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 11, at Carteret, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 19, Voorhees, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 25, at Cranford, 7 p.m.

Head coach: Barris Grant, 9th season

BCC division: United Gold

Section: North, Group 3

Photos by JR Parachini and Courtesy of Steve Ellmore