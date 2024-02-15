Girls basketball seeds are ready to start their semifinals

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants to go for a three-peat in 2024.

So does the New Providence High School girls basketball team. The Pioneers want to accomplish that feat this week.

The Union County Tournament semifinals were scheduled to take place Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, with all of the top four seeds advancing to the Final Four.

The first game pitted third-seeded Roselle Catholic High School vs. second-seeded Cranford High School and the fourth-seeded Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy against top-seeded and two-time defending champion New Providence.

The Pioneers had just one UCT title for the longest time back in 1990, before winning again two years ago and repeating last year.

All four of these squads make up the top four of the six schools in the Union County Conference’s upper Watchung Division standings.

New Providence won the Watchung for the fourth straight year and did so perfectly at 12-0. Roselle Catholic and Cranford finished tied for second at 8-4, splitting with each other, while Elizabeth and Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School came in tied for fourth at 5-7.

New Providence began the week at 22-3 overall, Cranford at 16-6, Roselle Catholic at 15-5 and Elizabeth, back up in the Watchung Division after winning the Mountain Division a year ago, at 14-9.

Cranford first lost at home to Roselle Catholic and then beat the Lions in Roselle last month. New Providence swept Elizabeth in Watchung Division play.

The final on Sunday, Feb. 18, is scheduled to be played at Kean University’s Harwood Arena in Union, with a time for the game still to be determined.

Team leading scorers include junior Bella Curanovic for Cranford with 327, junior Jasmin McKay for Roselle Catholic with 349, senior Alexandra Koon for Elizabeth with 308 and junior Brenna Slattery for New Providence with 353.

48th Girls Basketball

Union County Tournament

Seeds: 1-New Providence. 2-Cranford. 3-Roselle Catholic. 4-Elizabeth. 5-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 6-Plainfield. 7-Summit. 8-Westfield. 9-Arthur L. Johnson. 10-Governor Livingston. 11-Jonathan Dayton. 12-Oak Knoll. 13-Union Catholic. 14-Roselle. 15-Rahway, 16-Linden. 17-Union. 18-Hillside. 19-Kent Place.

Preliminary Round

Saturday, Feb. 3

Rahway 51, Hillside 34 – at Rahway

Monday, Feb. 5

Union 38, Linden 34 – at Linden

Roselle 62, Kent Place 50 – at Roselle

First Round

Wednesday, Feb. 7

New Providence 65, Union 25- at New Providence

Westfield 43, Arthur L. Johnson 38 – at Westfield

Scotch Plains–Fanwood 50, Oak Knoll 41 – at Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Elizabeth 55, Union Catholic 52 – at Elizabeth

Roselle Catholic 69, Roselle 48 – at Roselle Catholic

Plainfield 56, Jonathan Dayton 30 – at Plainfield

Summit 44, Governor Livingston 32 – at Summit

Cranford 53, Rahway 21 – at Cranford

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 9

At Arthur L. Johnson

New Providence 36, Westfield 22

Elizabeth 57, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 53

At Rahway

Cranford 38, Summit 23

Roselle Catholic 58, Plainfield 40

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 14

At Arthur L. Johnson

3-Roselle Catholic vs. 2-Cranford

4-Elizabeth vs. 1-New Providence

Finals

Sunday, Feb. 18

At Kean University

Semifinal winners