Dayton, Johnson, Rahway, Elizabeth boys basketball win openers

UNION COUNTY, NJ — No more scrimmages.

Pre-season practices are complete.

Time for what goes on the scoreboard to count.

For four Union County Conference boys basketball teams on Thursday, Dec. 19, what they produced was more than their opponent was able to muster.

Opening their 2024-2025 campaigns with victories on Thursday, Dec. 19, were Jonathan Dayton, Arthur L. Johnson, Rahway and Elizabeth high schools.

Jonathan Dayton and Arthur L. Johnson are both situated again in the UCC’s Valley Division, Rahway in the Mountain Division and Elizabeth in the Watchung Division.

Jonathan Dayton, which continues to be guided by one of the best basketball coaches in the state in Bobby Martin, began with a 52-39 Valley Division triumph against visiting Roselle Park High School in Springfield.

After trailing by three at the break, the host Bulldogs played their best defense in the second half, limiting the Panthers to just 17 points. Jonathan Dayton won the third quarter 12-4 and the fourth 21-13.

Lucas Antonio led Jonathan Dayton with 19 points, while five of his teammates also scored. Scoring in double-digits for the Panthers were Alfris Garcia with 17 and Anthony Damiano with 11.

The rivals will clash again in Valley Division play in Roselle Park on Jan. 21.

Arthur L. Johnson, in the same manner as Jonathan Dayton, had a big-time second half in its 66-50 win at Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights. The Crusaders outscored the Highlanders by a 31-20 margin the final 16 minutes, winning the third quarter 17-10 and the fourth 14-10.

Arthur L. Johnson’s scoring was about as balanced as it could be for head coach Jeff Lubreski as Dean Yellen Jr. led the way with 19 points. Yellen was followed by Jake Brower with 16, Luke LaPorta with 13 and Ryan Malcolm with 10.

Leading the way for visiting Governor Livingston was James Cannizzaro as the game’s leading scorer with 22. Cannizzaro was the only Highlander to reach double-digits in scoring.

Rahway, guided by head coach Erik Podell, in the same way as Arthur L. Johnson had four players produce double-digit scoring. Senior Dmitri Dulorie paced the Indians with 22 points, while Daquan Lacewell added 13, James Downing 11 and Aljanai Best 10.

Rahway was to play at defending Mountain Division champion Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School on Saturday, Dec. 21.

In a battle of two of the top-ranked teams in the state, it was host Elizabeth edging Plainfield, 59-57, at the Thomas Dunn Sports Center. It’s rare that an Elizabeth–Plainfield matchup does not go down to the wire.

The game on Thursday, Dec. 19, was no exception, as the Minutemen found a way to come out on top in opening Watchung Division play for both.

Standing out offensively for Elizabeth was Jayden Johnson with a game-high, 24-point performance. Devin Johnson scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for the visiting Cardinals.

The teams will face each other again in Watchung Division play at Plainfield later in the season.

Elizabeth, which entered its season-opener ranked No. 9 in the state, was next scheduled to play at Linden High School on Saturday night, Dec. 21. Plainfield was ranked No. 17.

Elizabeth was also scheduled to play Paramus Catholic High School on Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Brick City Showcase.

Elizabeth’s first three scheduled games in January are vs. Westfield on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m., at Roselle Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m., and at Union High School on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m.