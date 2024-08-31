Dayton Bulldogs expect to air it out as DeSarno dares opposition to stop him

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — John John DeSarno completed one pass for 22 yards two years ago as a sophomore. Last year, he completed 65 in 127 attempts, better than 50 percent, for 1,075.

There’s no telling how many more DeSarno, now a senior, can complete this year as he is armed to lift Jonathan Dayton High School football team’s offense to new heights.

“His leadership is second to none,” third-year head coach Nick Iannacone said. “He has the arm and the talent and his playmaking ability is incredible.”

More of a three-step drop back who can sling it, DeSarno also has the capability of running with the ball when necessary.

“Speed is an option with him,” Iannacone said.

DeSarno was joined by fellow Jonathan Dayton seniors James Walker and Anthony Picardi at the Big Central Conference’s second Media Day on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Kean University. Iannacone was with them, as well as new Jonathan Dayton Athletic Director Anthony Salerno.

Walker is Jonathan Dayton’s primary running back and the “Mike” linebacker on defense.

“He’s an old-school runner,” Iannacone said. “He can go north-south and east-west on the same play. He has excellent footwork.

“On defense, he flies around the field. He has command of the defensive unit and makes us go.”

Picardi, a wide receiver and defensive back, is in his second year of playing football.

“Right now, the game is starting to slow down for him,” Iannacone said. “He understands our offense. I think his best football is ahead of him. He’s a weight room leader.”

Cameron Barnhardt, after not playing a fall sport his freshman and sophomore years, went out for soccer for the first time last fall as a junior. One year later, he’s a running back and linebacker and defensive back for the Bulldogs.

“He can move at a pace that we haven’t seen in a long time,” said Iannacone of an athlete who also plays lacrosse in the spring.

“We picked up some athletes in our building,” Iannacone said. “We recruited the hallway well.”

Adrian Bernknopf, younger brother of Brandyn, who was Jonathan Dayton’s leading receiver a year ago, is a promising sophomore who will play the H-back and tight end positions on offense and is at linebacker on defense.

“He’s a tough competitor, a basketball kid who is our glue guy,” Iannacone said.

This is Ianncone’s third year as head coach, his first two teams posting 4-5 and 3-7 marks. Last year’s team concluded with wins at home against Wallington Jr./Sr. High School, 26-19, and vs. John P. Stevens High School, 23-20.

“What I’ve learned is that less is more,” Iannacone said. “We’ve narrowed it down to what the kids can do well.”

Iannacone said the number for grades nine through 12 this year is 62, for the total number of players in the program.

“We’re creating depth and competition at every position,” Iannacone said.

Jonathan Dayton has its game-scrimmage at home at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, vs. Whippany Park High School. The Bulldogs will then remain home for their first two games of the year, back-to-back Friday contests at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13 vs South Hunterdon Regional and Highland Park high schools.

Jonathan Dayton’s first win last year was at home against Highland Park, 20-18.

The Bulldogs are seeking their first winning season since finishing 9-2 in 2010. First-year defensive coordinator Anthony Cioffi starred on that Jonathan Dayton team as a sophomore, helping the Bulldogs produce only their second playoff win and advance to the North 2, Group 1 semifinals.

Cioffi is a 2013 Jonathan Dayton graduate and Iannaccone a 2013 New Providence High School grad who played against each other in high school. As a sophomore in 2010, Iannacone played on the last New Providence team to win a state championship, as the Pioneers defeated Lincoln High School of Jersey City, 21-8, in the North 2, Group 1 final played the first year of the new Giants Stadium.

Cioffi suffered an arm injury in Jonathan Dayton’s first-round home win at Union High School against Belvidere High School, 31-10, and could not play in the semifinal vs. Lincoln, which also was played at Union, since Jonathan Dayton was the higher seed. Lincoln defeated Jonathan Dayton, 42-14, and then fell in the championship game to New Providence. It was that close to the 2010 North 2, Group 1 final being a Jonathan Dayton vs. New Providence clash.

Longtime Jonathan Dayton defensive coordinator Bob Martin, also the successful varsity boys basketball coach, remains on staff as a volunteer coach.

Dayton Bulldogs 2024

• Friday, Sept. 6, South Hunterdon REgional, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 13, Highland Park, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 20, at Roselle Park, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 28, at South River, 1 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 5, Belvidere, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 11, at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 18, Dunellen, 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 24, at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Head coach: Nick Iannacone, third season

BCC division: Freedom Gold

Section: North, Group 1

Photo by JR Parachini