David Brearley boys soccer closes with solid season

KENILWORTH, NJ — One of the best seasons in David Brearley High School boys soccer history came to an abrupt end on Tuesday, Nov. 19, just one game shy of where the Union County Group 1 school reached a year ago.

David Brearley, a first-time Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional state champion, was defeated at South Jersey, Group 1 champion Haddon Heights Jr/Sr High School, 4-0, in Group 1 semifinal round play.

Haddon Heights scored two goals in each half to advance to Group 1 final on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Franklin High School against North 1, Group 1 champ Waldwick High School, which ousted North 2, Group 1 champion Glen Ridge High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the other Group 1 semifinal played at Glen Ridge’s home field.

Group 1 Final

Sunday, Nov. 24

At Franklin: SJ-Haddon Township (16-6-2) vs. N1-Waldwick (20-5-1)

Group 1 Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 19

At Glen Ridge: N1 champ Waldwick 2, N2 champ Glen Ridge 1

At Haddon Township: SJ champ Haddon Township 4, CJ champ David Brearley 0

David Brearley, which received three saves from standout senior goalkeeper Gabriel Jorge in its Group 1 semifinal clash at Haddon Township, saw a solid 2024 campaign come to a close at 11-6-1.

The Bears, who finished tied for second with Jonathan Dayton High School at 4-1-1 in the Union County Conference’s Valley Division standings, had won seven straight before falling at Haddon Township. One of the wins in that streak was a 2-0 triumph at Valley Division champion Roselle Park High School in the North 2, Group 1 semifinals.

David Brearley won its seventh sectional state championship since 1989 and fifth with present head coach Vinnie McGowan, at the helm of the Bears since 1997.

The Bears also repeated as sectional champs for the first time with McGowan, winning North 2, Group 1 for the fourth time with his leadership last season.

Junior midfielder Luiggi Cedeno led David Brearley in goals with 11 and points with 26. Cedeno was tied for the team lead in assists at four with junior back Logan Pires.

Junior midfielder Lucas Santos Silva was next in goals with six, followed by four each from senior midfielder David Lopes and junior midfielder Guilherme Santos Silva.

Lucas Santos Silva was second in points with 15 and Lopes third with 11.

Jorge made 59 saves in 14 games played, while fellow senior keeper Conner Samila made 27 saves in seven games played.

David Brearley fell to 4-5-1 on Thursday, Oct. 10, after falling at eventual North 2, Group 3 sectional state champion Rahway High School, 5-0. The Bears rebounded to win at Plainfield High School, 3-2, triumph at home again vs. Roselle Park, 3-2, and then blank visiting Matawan High School by the score of 2-0.

David Brearley won six matches by shutout.

In capturing Central Jersey, Group 1, the ninth-seeded Bears first won at eighth-seeded Piscataway Magnet School, 3-0, and then at top-seeded Shore Regional High School, 3-1, in quarterfinal-round play. David Brearley then won at Roselle Park, 2-0, in the semifinals and then at fourth-seeded Middlesex High School, 2-0, in the final on Friday, Nov. 15.

David Brearley outscored its four sectional opponents by an impressive 10-1 margin.

Last year’s 2023 season ended at Franklin for the Bears, as they were edged in single overtime by Shore Regional, 1-0, in the Group 1 state championship game. In its Group 1 semifinal matchup at Mountain Lakes High School, David Brearley came out on top by the score of 1-0.

“I am so proud of every member of this team,” McGowan said. “They committed to working hard and to working together. The coaches are so proud of the way they were able to finish out their season with an amazing ending – back-to-back sectional championships. What an honor it was to have coached them.”

David Brearley Boys Soccer

State Tournament History

Sectional titles won

1989: North 2, Group 1

Lost to Bernards High School in Group 1 final

Head coach: Al Czaya

1990: North 2, Group 1

Shared Group 1 state championship with Haddonfield Memorial High School

Head coach: Al Czaya

2006: North 2, Group 1

Lost to Harrison High School in Group 1 semifinals

Head coach: Vinnie McGowan

2013: North 2, Group 1

Beat New Egypt High School to win Group 1 state championship

Head coach: Vinnie McGowan

2015: North 2, Group 1

Beat Arthur P. Schalick High School to win Group 1 state championship

Head coach: Vinny McGowan

2023: North 2, Group 1

Lost to Shore Regional High School in Group 1 final

Head coach: Vinny McGowan

2024: Central Jersey, Group 1

Lost to Haddon Township High School in Group 1 semifinals

Head coach: Vinnie McGowan