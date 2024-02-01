Crusaders wrestling celebrates Senior Night

CLARK, NJ — On Tuesday, Arthur L. Johnson High School wrestling celebrated its seniors with a gritty, hard fought victory against the Minutemen of Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy. Before the match, seniors Joey Ortega, Sean Asgaralli, Emilio Menes, Pat Cook and Matt Pimenta, along with team managers Izzy Moore and Ayanna Ortiz, were recognized for their hard work, commitment and dedication to the team.

Elizabeth shot out to a quick 16-0 lead, but Arthur L. Johnson battled back and regained the lead after pins from junior Zach Belvario and sophomores Nick Cilento and Keegan Parkhill. Sophomore Matt Marczydlo also wrestled spectacularly, scoring a major decision at 138 pounds, and Ortega won by injury default at 150 pounds. Arthur L. Johnson held on to the lead and went on to win 40-37.

“So proud of the kids tonight,” said coach Rick Ortega. “They really wrestled tough and left it all on the mat. We wish our seniors the best of luck as they finish out this year. No matter what happens or where they go, they will always have a home here at ALJ; once a Crusader, always a Crusader.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the Crusaders will celebrate Crusader Night in honor of its youth wrestling program, before taking on Rahway High School at 5 p.m.

