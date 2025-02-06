Cranford wrestling looks to capture another sectional state wrestling championship

CRANFORD, NJ — Can the Cranford High School Cougars capture another North 2, Group 3 sectional state wrestling championship?

We’ll see it beginning Monday night, Feb. 10.

Coming off a thrilling 37-36 triumph at home on Friday night, Jan. 31, against Governor Livingston High School, Cranford took a 15-3 record in its Wednesday, Feb. 5, scheduled home match against Rahway High School.

The Cougars wrap the regular season at home against New Providence High School on Friday night, Feb. 7.

The team state wrestling tournament will then commence next week, beginning on Monday, Feb. 10.

Cranford began the week at 15-3 overall and was on its way to winning another Union County Conference–Watchung Division title, owners of a 5-0 league mark as of Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Cranford won North 2, Group 3 last year and then advanced to the Group 3 final, falling to two-time defending champion Delsea Regional High School.

It was the first time since 1986, and the third time overall, that Cranford reached the Group 3 final. The Cougars were defeated by Sussex County’s High Point Regional High School in 1986 and by Bergen County squad River Dell High School in 1985.

The Cougars are still seeking their first state championship.

Cranford’s only setbacks this year, all out of Union County, have come to Phillipsburg, Brick Memorial and Southern Regional high schools. Delsea began the week at 16-2 and had only lost to parochial schools Saint John Vianney High School and St. Augustine Preparatory School.

Delsea, which will wrap its regular season at home on Thursday, Feb. 6, vs. Ocean City High School, was ranked No. 9 in the state when it was edged at home 35-34 on Friday, Jan. 31, by St. Augustine.

Cranford was ranked No. 18 in the state at the time it clashed against Governor Livingston.

The Highlanders reached a group final for the first time in 2023, falling to High Point in the Group 3 state championship match.

Cranford in the Group 3 Final

2024: Lost to Delsea

1986: Lost to High Point

1985: Lost to River Dell

In Cranford’s clash against Governor Livingston, both teams won seven matches. Cranford won two bouts by forfeit, including Joey Acinapura at 175 and Jordan Chapman at 190.

Winning by fall for the Cougars were Eoghan O’Hara at 144, Dylan Jones at 157 and Louis Kruk at heavyweight.

O’Hara halted Thomas DiNorscio in exactly five minutes, Jones stopped Tucker Gilsenan in 1:30 and Kruk needed only 20 seconds to beat Saigo Rucinski-Taniyama.

Winning by decision for the Cougars was DJ Torsone at 106 when he defeated Lucas Villanueva by the score of 6-4.

Michael Daly won a 10-2 major decision at 120 against Eduardo Ribeiro.

2025 NJSIAA Public Team Wrestling Tournament Schedule

Monday, Feb. 10: Rounds 1 and 2, with seeds No. 1 and No. 2 to host.

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Sectional finals at the section’s higher seed.

Friday, Feb. 14: State semifinals at the higher-seeded sectional champion, which will be determined.

Sunday, Feb. 16: State finals at Rutgers University.

Union County State Champions, contested since 1982

Group 2: David Brearley (1) – 2011

Group 1: Roselle Park (2) – 1982 and 1997 (shared with Paulsboro)

Union County Sectional Champions, contested since 1980

North 2, Group 4:

Westfield (2) – 1980, 1990

North 2, Group 3:

Cranford (4) – 1985, 1986, 2017, 2024

Rahway (1) – 2001

North 2, Group 2:

David Brearley (5) – 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012

Governor Livingston (3) – 1980, 1981, 2023

Rahway (2) – 1989, 1999,

North 2, Group 1:

Roselle Park (20) – 1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Central Jersey, Group 1:

David Brearley (2) – 2006, 2007

New Providence (1) – 2005

Roselle Park (4) – 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011

Three different Union County schools combined to win Central Jersey, Group 1 for the first time from 2004-2009: Roselle Park in 2004, New Providence in 2005, David Brearley in 2006 and 2007, and Roselle Park again in 2008 and 2009.

Photo by JR Parachini