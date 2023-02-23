Cranford wrestlers advance to Region 4 competition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Cougars proved to be just as dominant in the District 13 competition at Cranford High School on Saturday, Fen. 18, as they were at last month’s Union County Tournament at Kean University.

Once again, Cranford had 12 of its 14 wrestlers place, with the dozen moving on to this weekend’s Region 4 competition at Union.

Winning championships were freshman Ryder Connors at 113 pounds, senior Michael Tona at 120 pounds, freshman Luke Scholz at 126 pounds, senior Conor Hoefling at 150 pounds and sophomore Jordan Chapman at 157 pounds.

Placing second were junior Alex Mueller at 138 pounds, sophomore Dylan Jones at 144 pounds and seniors Lucas Esposito at 175 pounds, Shane Kanterman at 190 pounds and Dylan McDonald at 215 pounds.

Finishing third at 106 pounds was freshman Michael Daly and third at 165 pounds was senior Quentin Connolly.

Hoefling and Chapman repeated as champs while Connors, Scholz and Tona all won for the first time.

Cranford had 12 of 14 wrestlers place when it captured a record eighth straight UCT title in January.

Region 4 wrestling at Union will commence Friday, Feb. 24, and wrap up Saturday, Feb. 25, with the championship and third-fourth place matches.

Region wrestling, contested at eight sites around the state, used to be a three-day affair, starting on Friday and continuing on Saturday and Sunday. The format now is a two-day event, with the top four wrestlers from each of the 14 weight classes advancing to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall for March 2, 3 and 4.

Rahway did not have a champion, but did have one grappler place second and five more third.

Union County’s lone champions out of District 13 were the five from Cranford. Others who placed second were Eoghan O’Hara of Rahway at 126 pounds, Braedon Valley of New Providence at 132 pounds and Aiden Lazas of New Providence at 165 pounds.

Finishing third from Union County, in addition to Daly and Connolly of Cranford, were Amadi Murray of Rahway at 113 pounds, Daniel Gonzalez of Rahway at 132 pounds, Robert Macaluso of Rahway at 144 pounds, Brandon Papa of New Providence at 157 pounds, Austin Tilton of Rahway at 190 pounds and Jonathan Martinez of Rahway at heavyweight.

The eight region sites are: Region 1 at West Milford, Region 2 at Mount Olive, Region 3 at West Orange, Region 4 at Union, Region 5 at Franklin, Region 6 at Jackson Liberty, Region 7 at Cherry Hill East and Region 8 at Egg Harbor.

The seeding meeting for Region 4 was Monday, Feb. 20, with coaches seeding the wrestlers who advanced out of Districts 13, 14, 15 and 16.

Here are the top seeds for Region 4 at Union:

106: Logan Wadle, North Hunterdon, senior

113: Jake Talerico, St. Peter’s Prep, junior

120: Giovanni Schinina, St. Peter’s Prep, freshman

126: Caedyn Ricciardi, St. Peter’s Prep, sophomore

132: Donovan Chavis, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

138: Angelo Pellicci, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

144: Mayson Harms, Roselle Park, senior

150: Landon Kearns, St. Thomas Aquinas, senior

157: Jordan Chapman, Cranford, sophomore

165: Michael Murphy, Westfield, senior

175: Brett Molka, Millburn, junior

190: Alex Uryniak, North Hunterdon, senior

215: Domenick Lettini, St. Peter’s Prep, junior

HWT: Hunter Seubert, Watchung Hills, senior

District 13 at Cranford

Teams

1-Cranford 260.5. 2-North Hunterdon 202.5. 3-Rahway 107. 4-Voorhees 102. 5-Iselin Kennedy 86. 6-New Providence 65. 7-Irvington 51. 8-Millburn 31. 9-Elizabeth 25. 10-Roselle 24.

Finals

106: Logan Wadle, North Hunterdon, tech. fall Christian Bollette, Voorhees, 16-1.

113: Ryder Connors, Cranford, dec. Joseph Celentano, North Hunterdon, 10-3.

120: Michael Tona, Cranford, SV Shane Wysocki, North Hunterdon, 2-0.

126: Luke Scholz, Cranford, tech. fall Eoghan O’Hara, Rahway, 17-2.

132: Giovanni Maglione, Iselin Kennedy, pin Braedon Valley, New Providence, 2:45.

138: Mark Roche, Iselin Kennedy, dec. Alex Mueller, Cranford, 7-5.

144: Daniel DeLusant, North Hunterdon, maj. dec. Dylan Jones, Cranford, 16-2.

150: Conor Hoefling, Cranford, dec. Markel Simeon, Irvington, 7-3.

157: Jordan Chapman, Cranford, pin Logan Wiecoreck, Voorhees, 1:48.

165: Brian Wilson, North Hunterdon, dec. Aiden Lazas, New Providence, 6-0.

175: Brett Molka, Millburn, dec. Lucas Esposito, Cranford, 9-2.

190: Alex Uryniak, North Hunterdon, pin Shane Kanterman, Cranford, 1:54.

215: Brendan Raley, North Hunterdon, pin Dylan McDonald, Cranford, 4:58.

HWT: Cameron Baumann, Voorhees, UT Louis White, North Hunterdon, 4-3.

Third-place qualifiers

106: Michael Daly, Cranford

113: Amadi Murray, Rahway

120: Alejandro Montalvo, Iselin Kennedy

126: Grant Goldan, North Hunterdon

132: Daniel Gonzalez, Rahway

138: Jayson Turner, Irvington

144: Robert Macaluso, Rahway

150: Evan Kinney, North Hunterdon

157: Brandon Papa, New Providence

165: Quentin Connolly, Cranford

175: Tyler Kinney, Voorhees

190: Austin Tilton, Rahway

215: Jack Mosier, Voorhees

HWT: Jonathan Martinez, Rahway

Photos Courtesy of Pat Gorman