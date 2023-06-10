Cranford softball wins sectional title

CRANFORD, NJ — Winners of the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division title for the second straight season and the Union County Tournament champion the past three years, the Cranford High School Cougars softball team was out to make history this week.

After capturing the North 2, Group 3 sectional state championship for the second time in three years on Saturday, June 3, with a 5-1 home win at Adams Avenue Field against fifth-seeded South Plainfield High School, Cranford entered the scheduled Group 3 semifinal contest on Tuesday, June 6, also at Adams Avenue Field, vs. North 1 champion Morris Knolls High School, seeking to reach another overall state title contest.

Cranford has never won a group state championship. If the Cougars won Tuesday, June 6, after press deadline, then they will be playing in the Group 3 state championship game on Saturday, June 10, at Kean University’s Cougar Field in Union.

Cranford has already won a championship at Kean this year, when the Cougars captured their third straight UCT crown. That was the second time in program history Cranford achieved that feat.

The Cougars began the week very hungry to add a first-ever overall group state championship to their already rich history.

“The girls are working hard, especially the last two weeks,” Cranford second-year head coach Melissa Moreno said by phone on Monday, June 5. “They’ve been hitting and doing the little things.”

Cranford came close in 2009 and, just two years ago, in 2021 to winning a state championship, both years reaching a state final. Cranford lost the 2009 Group 2 state championship game to Pequannock Township High School 4-1 at Toms River North. The Cougars were defeated in the 2021 Group 3 state championship game at Ivy Hill Park in Newark, falling to Colts Neck High School 2-0.

The Group 3 semifinals on Tuesday, June 6, included North 1 champion Morris Knolls (23-4) at North 2 champion Cranford (26-4) and South Jersey champion Shawnee High School (16-9) at Central Jersey champion Steinert High School (19-5).

The winners will clash in the Group 3 state championship game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start on Saturday, June 10, at Kean University’s Cougar Field in Union.

The win against South Plainfield High School, sparked by senior Avery Toddings on the mound and junior Maddy DeLong’s bat, was a special one that allowed second-seeded Cranford’s season to continue. Toddings tossed a three-hitter, striking out 13. Both teams scored in the first inning. Toddings then hurled six straight shutout innings.

“Avery pitched really well and we hit when we needed to hit,” Moreno said. “We made the plays on the field. It was a team effort.”

DeLong, who went 2-for-4, connected on a grand slam home run in the bottom of the fourth for the game-winning hit.

Junior first baseman Sophia DeMarco slugged a home run for Cranford’s first run, tying the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first.

DeMarco, the only Cranford player in program history to produce more than 100 career hits and 100 career RBIs, entered the game on Tuesday, June 6, leading Cranford with 15 home runs, 42 RBIs and a robust .531 batting average.

Cranford improved to 26-4 with its 10th consecutive triumph.

“We’re having fun and staying relaxed,” Moreno said. “We take it one pitch at a time and don’t look ahead. We like to keep it light and focus just for the day.”

Cranford began the week two wins shy of capturing a first-ever state championship. Winning these state tournament games is not easy by any stretch, no matter what your resume is and how good you are.

“This is a really special group that bonds on and off the field,” Moreno said.

Group 3 state championship game

Saturday, June 10

Kean University’s Cougar Field in Union, 6 p.m.

Group 3 semifinals

Tuesday, June 6

North 1 champion Morris Knolls (23-4) at North 2 champion Cranford (26-4)

South Jersey champion Shawnee (16-9) at Central Jersey champion Steinert (19-5)

Photo Courtesy of Cranford Softball/Melissa Moreno