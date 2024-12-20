Cranford is ready for some more wrestling success on the mat

CRANFORD, NJ — What’s in store for the Cranford High School’s Cougars on the mat in 2024-2025?

Sparked by standout grapplers in senior Jordan Chapman and juniors Michael Daly and Luke Scholz, a lot more winning, both team-wise and individually.

Last year’s Group 3 finalist and North 2, Group 3 sectional state champion closed at 19-3. Along the way, a record ninth straight Union County Tournament title was captured.

Cranford was scheduled to have its first two matches on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at home vs. Immaculata High School and at Roselle Park High School on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The first big event of the year is this weekend’s annual and highly-prestigious Beast of the East Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. Competition commences Saturday, Dec. 21, and concludes Sunday, Dec. 22.

Chapman did well to place sixth at 157 pounds two years ago and third at 165 last year. The first of Chapman’s only two losses last

year came to Ryan Garvick of Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, by the score of 12-11 in the 165 semifinals. At the time, Garvick was listed with a career record of 54-4.

Chapman’s only other loss last year was to Delbarton School junior Alessio Perentin by the score of 12-7 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament 165-pound final. Perentin, who will continue wrestling at Cornell University, repeated as a state champion after winning at 157 the year before, while Chapman finished third at 157 in 2023 and second at 165 in 2024.

Could this be the year Chapman moves one step closer and finishes first in his weight class in 2025? We shall soon see.

Chapman, a Rutgers University commit, enters his season with a record of 119-11. Primarily at 157 his freshman and sophomore seasons, Chapman went 35-5 as a freshman, 42-4 as a sophomore and 42-2 as a junior.

Chapman, and any other Cranford wrestler this year, will attempt to become the program’s first state champion since senior Pat Hogan accomplished the feat in 2006 at 171 pounds.

Daly and Scholz also qualified for last year’s NJSIAA Tournament and both went 2-2 in the four matches that they each wrestled. Daly finished 35-9 at 106 and Scholz 22-6 at 132.

To close out the month of December, Cranford wrestlers are to compete in the Kearny Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m., and then in an event at Fairleigh Dickinson University–Madison on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28.

Cranford Cougars for 2024-2025 season:

Seniors = 12

Jordan Chapman

James Delfino

Brandon DiPaolo

Liam Gonzalez

Lucas Gutierrez

Dylan Jones

Louis Kruk

Eoghan O’Hara

Jake Ulicki

Braedan Waters

Sanaa Wright

Jake Zarzecki

Juniors = five

Joey Acinapura

Ryder Connors

Michael Daly

Luke Scholz

Owen Woodruff

Sophomores = two

Declan McKittrick

Mason Wolf

Head coach: Pat Gorman

Cranford Cougars schedule for 2024-2025

Tuesday, Dec. 17, Immaculata

Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Roselle Park

Saturday, Dec. 21, Kearny Tournament, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 21, 22, Beast of the East at Delaware, 9 a.m.

Friday, Saturday, Dec. 27, 28, FDU–Madison campus, 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 3, at Westfield, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4, Quad at Cranford, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Arthur L. Johnson, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9, at Passaic County Tech, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10, Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11, Quad at Brick Memorial, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, vs. David Brearley at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18, UCT at Union, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24, Delaware Valley, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25, Quad at Southern Regional, 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 31, Governor Livingston, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, Rahway, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7, New Providence, 7 p.m.