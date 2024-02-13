Cranford High School’s fierce foursome breaks swim record in boys 200 medley relay, twice

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford High School boys 200 medley relay team made waves by breaking its own school record during the 2024 Union County Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 21, at Rutgers University. The same relay team broke the previous school record just two weeks prior during a home dual meet against Scotch Plains-Fanwood.

The team first broke the previous record of 1:46.50 on Wednesday, Jan. 10, during a home dual meet with a time of 1:45.95. Two weeks later, the same team broke their own record at the Union County Tournament with a time of 1:43.24.

The four relay members are:

• Dominick Lotito, sophomore, backstroke – 0:26.33

• Liam Soyka, sophomore, breaststroke – 0:29.33

• Arturo Gomez, junior, butterfly – 0:24.41

• Charlie Otten, junior, freestyle – 0:23.17

Evan Brawley, the Cranford High School boys swim coach, said, “This relay team demonstrates superior swimming, motivated by determination and pure grit. I am extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished during this season alone and am excited to see their continued growth as athletes.”

The previous school record of 1:46.50 for the 200 medley relay was attained in 2022 by Michael DeSimone, Kevin Ruple, Arturo Gomez and Michael Minchak. Both the 2024 CHS boys and girls varsity swim teams are moving on to states, with the boys positioned in eighth place and the girls in fourth place.

Photo Courtesy of Alexandra Paulyson