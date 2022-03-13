Cranford High School concludes successful wrestling season

CRANFORD, NJ — The present and future of Cranford High School wrestling ventured south to Atlantic City as some of the best wrestlers in New Jersey.

It was a fitting tribute to another highlight-filled season for the Cougars, one that included a seventh-straight Union County Tournament championship, another Union County Conference–Watchung Division title and a very respectable runner-up showing in District 13.

Although freshman Jordan Chapman, senior Colin Murray, junior Shane Kanterman and senior Kevin Shriner did not finish in the top eight in their weight classes to earn medal status, just getting there was a major accomplishment.

Chapman and Murray won preliminary round bouts on the first day of the season-ending NJSIAA tournament at AC’s Boardwalk Hall on Thursday, March 3, while Kanterman and Shriner were defeated in their first matches.

Union County’s last state champion remains Christian Barber, during his senior year, in 2011, at 152 pounds.

Cranford High School’s last state champion was senior Pat Hogan, winning the 171-pound crown in 2006.

Of the 11 Union County wrestlers who made it to Atlantic City last week — competition commenced Thursday, March 3; continued Friday, March 4; and concluded with the finals on Saturday, March 5 — only Westfield High School junior Michael Murphy earned medal status, placing seventh at 157 pounds.

Chapman, seeded 16th at 157 pounds, won a preliminary-round major decision by the score of 12-2 against 17th-seeded Phillipsburg High School junior Hunter Cleaver. Chapman was then defeated by top-seeded and eventual state champion Simon Ruiz of Delbarton School by major decision in the pre-quarterfinals. Ruiz, a junior, topped Chapman 10-1.

Murray, seeded 12th at 165 pounds, defeated 21st-seeded senior Ashton Navarrete of Hawthorne High School 7-5 in the preliminary round. Murray was then edged by fifth-seeded senior Jurius Clark of Camden Catholic High School 8-6 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Kanterman, the 15th seed at 190 pounds, was pinned by 18th-seeded senior Jake Fern of Ridge High School in 1:14 in the preliminary round.

Shriner, the 20th seed at heavyweight, was pinned by 13th-seeded senior Aidan Geisenheimer of Cherokee High School in 4:56 in the preliminary round.

On Friday, March 4, Chapman won two more matches and was then edged in the round of 12 by the score of 6-5 to Shane Cartagena-Walsh of Ocean Township. He just missed placing among the top eight at 157 pounds.

“Jordan had a good freshman campaign,” Cranford High School wrestling head coach Pat Gorman said. “We expect to see him on the podium and making it all the way to the finals in the years to come.”

Chapman finished 35-5, with four of his losses coming to wrestlers who finished in the top eight in the state.

Murray had the same fate on Friday, March 4, winning twice and then losing in the round of 12 at 165 pounds and just missing a spot among the top eight in his weight class.

“Colin was just solid for us,” Gorman said. “He was as consistent as he could be.”

Murray, a Union County Tournament champion at Arthur L. Johnson High School and a District 13 champ at Millburn High School, finished 38-3 and won more than 80 matches in his career at Cranford High School. All three of his losses this season were to grapplers who placed among the top eight in the state at 165 pounds.

Chapman and Murray both went 3-2, winning and then losing on Thursday, March 3, and then winning twice and losing on Friday, March 4.

Shane Kanterman lost his only bouts on Thursday, March 3, and Friday, March 4, going 0-2 to finish 28-10.

“This was Shane’s second time qualifying for the states and he had a great season again,” Gorman said.

Shriner lost his only Thursday, March 3, match but was able to win his first match Friday, March 4, before losing again and being eliminated. He went 1-2 to finish 32-5.

Shriner’s win came by pin against John Dodaro of Lacey Township in 45 seconds.

“We had a good year,” said Gorman, with the Cougars finishing with a team record of 16-7. “There’s always more to get. With losing only three starters and having another really good freshman class coming in, we have something to build on.”

Union County’s last five state champions:

• 2011: Christian Barber, Westfield, 152 pounds, senior.

• 2008: Jesse Boyden, Brearley, 215 pounds, senior.

• 2006: Darrion Caldwell, Rahway, 152 pounds, senior, third time.

• 2006: Pat Hogan, Cranford, 171 pounds, senior.

• 2005: Ryan Wilson, Rahway, 112 pounds, senior.

Darrion Caldwell, who went on to star at North Carolina State. won his third straight and third overall state title in 2006, which was the same year Delbarton senior Mike Grey became the state’s first four-time state champion.

Photo Courtesy of Cranford Wrestling