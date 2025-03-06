Cranford girls basketball has success in states

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford High School girls basketball team did not challenge for a county championship the way it did last year.

The Cougars finished three games less than .500 in the Union County Conference’s very challenging Watchung Division, which includes perennial powers New Providence, Westfield and Roselle Catholic high schools.

As a matter of fact, Cranford was 0-4 before it reached the win column.

When Cranford lost at home to Roselle Catholic, 52-42, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Cougars found themselves 4-9. Included were losses to Morris County schools Mendham in its season-opener and to Madison and host Chatham in the annual Cougar Classic at Chatham the final week in December.

Still, with a lot of season remaining and much to play for, Cranford found a way to rebound quickly, as January was coming to a close.

A 45-37 win at home against Mount St. Dominic Academy on Saturday, Jan. 25, turned out to be the beginning of a much-needed three-game winning streak. Included was a 44-33 triumph at Elizabeth High School three days later. Elizabeth, which defeated Cranford in overtime in last year’s UCT final, won at Cranford, 51-46, on Friday, Jan. 3.

With only a division loss at Cranford and a four-point setback to Roselle Catholic in the UCT quarterfinals, the Cougars managed to win eight of their next 10 games after their rough 13-game start.

That was good enough for the sixth seed when the North 2, Group 3 playoffs rolled around.

Cranford won comfortably at home against 11th-seeded Millburn High School, 52-33, in first-round play on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and then eked out a 38-36 quarterfinal round victory against third-seeded Summit High School on Saturday, March 1.

Bouncing back from a 4-9 start to reach a sectional semifinal was the definition of the Cougars not giving up at all on the fortunes of their 2024-2025 campaign.

Cranford was to play at second-seeded Somerville High School on Tuesday night, March 4, while top-seeded and defending champion Chatham High School was to host fourth-seeded West Morris Mendham High School in the other March 4 semifinal.

The sectional final is scheduled for Friday, March 7, at the higher seed.

Chatham defeated Cranford, 53-35, at home in last year’s semifinals. Chatham then routed visiting Colonia High School, 67-32, to win the title.

This year, Mendham defeated Cranford, 51-41, at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Chatham downed the Cougars, 66-31, at home on Saturday, Dec. 28.

In its first-round win at home against Millburn, standout senior Bella Curanovic poured in a game-high 21 points. Cranford led, 17-2, after the first eight minutes and never looked back.

Brooke Bentrewicz contributed eight points and six rebounds, while Lily Costello was credited with eight points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Curanovic was again the game’s high-scorer in the triumph against Summit with 21 points. That pushed her to more than 400 points for the second straight season.

Going into the Somerville state clash, Curanovic had 414 points this year. She finished with 413 last year and 1,230 lifetime.

2025 Girls Basketball

North 2, Group 3 Playoffs

Tuesday, March 4

Semifinals

7-Cranford at 2-Somerville

4-Mendham at 1-Chatham

Friday, March 7

Finals

Semifinal winners at higher seed.