Cranford girls basketball gets ready for 2022-23 season

CRANFORD, NJ — In a season during which there were positive growing pains at times, the Cranford High School girls basketball team did its best last year to spread the ball around as much as it could.

Sarah O’Donnell led in scoring with 207 points and 45 3-pointers. The sharpshooter is now a senior and someone the rest of the team looks up to a great deal.

Bella Curanovic, now a sophomore, paced the Cougars in rebounds with 90. After leading Cranford in scoring with 13 points in the team’s season-opening Union County Conference–Watchung Division 39-22 home win against Roselle Catholic High School in December 2021, Curanovic proved to be someone on defense who was constantly around the ball and many times bringing it down for a key rebound. Her efficient rebounding led to many fastbreak points.

Kristina Lowe can dish it and she can also take the ball away. Now a junior, Lowe paced Cranford in assists with 26 and steals with 28.

Cranford improved from two years ago by coming in at 10-12 overall last season. The Cougars finished 3-9 in the UCC’s Watchung Division.

Cranford lost to Elizabeth High School in the first round of the Union County Tournament and was then downed by West Morris Mendham High School in the first round of the North 2, Group 3 playoffs.

Among the aspirations this year are to go much deeper in both the UCT and state sectional playoffs.

Ready to lead the 2022-2023 Cougars to another leap of success is O’Donnell, who last year on three occasions reached a season-high 19 points. Cranford won all three contests.

“We’re expecting a big year from Sarah,” Cranford third-year head coach Allison Skrec said. “As a senior, Sarah has a very good understanding of what we expect from her.”

Cranford won four of its first five games last year, following a 3-9 finish in Skrec’s first year at the helm in 2020-2021, a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Donnell’s third and final 19-point performance last year came in Cranford’s 47-40 home finale against South Plainfield High School, which was the second time the Cougars managed a three-game winning streak.

O’Donnell connected on a game-high five 3-point baskets in Cranford’s 10th and final triumph of the 2021-2022 season.

“Opposing teams have to respect her shooting ability, which then opens things up for her teammates,” Skrec said.

Other key players from last year’s success include seniors Cassee Marchese and Bella DeStefano and juniors Maddy DeLong and Sophia DeMarco.

“Sarah does a really nice job of making reads and getting others involved when the opportunity presents itself,” said Skrec, a 2010 Roselle Catholic graduate who played at Manhattan College.

Notes: Cranford opens at home on Thursday, Dec. 15, against defending UCC–Watchung Division champion New Providence High School. The Pioneers won the Watchung Division outright and were perfect at 13-0 en route to a 26-3 overall finish that included them reaching the Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional state championship game.

Cranford remains at home for a game against Roselle Catholic on Saturday, Dec. 17, before back-to-back road games are scheduled at North Brunswick Township High School on Monday, Dec. 19, and Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Following a home game against Westfield High School on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Cougars will once again play in the Chatham tournament during the holiday break, with games scheduled against various opponents at Chatham High School on Dec. 26, 27 and 29.

Cranford opens play in January at Summit High School on Monday, Jan. 3.

2022-2023 Cranford Cougars schedule

• Thursday, Dec. 15: vs. New Providence High School, 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 17: vs. Roselle Catholic High School, 11:30 a.m.

• Monday, Dec. 19: at North Brunswick Township High School, 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 21: at Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 22: vs. Westfield High School, 5:30 p.m.

• Dec. 26, 27, 29: vs. various opponents at Chatham High School.

• Monday, Jan. 3: at Summit High School, 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 5: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, 4 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 10: at New Providence High School, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 12: at Roselle Catholic High School, 4 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 14: at Governor Livingston High School, 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 19: at Westfield High School, 4 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 21: vs. Arthur L. Johnson High School, 10:30 a.m.

• Monday, Jan. 24: vs. Summit High School, 5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 26: vs. Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, Jan 28: at Union High School, 1 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 31: vs. Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 13: vs. Jonathan Dayton High School, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 15: vs. Rahway High School, 5:30 p.m.