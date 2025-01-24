Cranford captures 10th straight UCT crown

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Cougars made the 50th annual wrestling Union County Tournament that was contested at Union High School’s gym on Saturday, Jan. 18, a special one for the program by capturing the team title for a record 10th consecutive time.

Cranford High School’s magnificent run, which began with the 2015 tournament when the Cougars won the team title that year for the first time since 1986, this time included a tournament-best five champions and seven grapplers total reaching the finals.

Behind three-time champions Jordan Chapman, Michael Daly and Luke Scholz; first-time winners Joey Acinapura and Dylan Jones, and Ryder Connors and Eoghan O’Hara placing second, Cranford produced 243 points for its 13th team title. The Cougars began the finals with a lead of about 40 points and, again, finished ahead of second-place Governor Livingston High School, which finished with 173.5 points.

Governor Livingston, which has never won the team title, placed second for the fourth straight tournament.

Next year, Cranford will go for an 11th straight championship and a 14th title, which would tie them with Roselle Park High School for the most team championships won.

“I think the culture was created 10 or so years ago and the path that was paved by the wrestlers who came before this team has held my boys to a certain standard,” said Cranford head coach Pat Gorman.

Gorman has guided Cranford to 219 wins in 14 seasons, including a berth in last year’s Group 3 final.

“That certain standard is being the best team in Union County each and every year,” Gorman said. “This is always on our set of team goals and it’s nice to see that the boys work so hard to make it happen year in and year out.”

Also in 2026, Daly and Scholz will have the opportunity to become only the second and third Cranford wrestlers to win four titles. The only Cranford wrestler and one of just nine overall to have won four championships was 2017 graduate Thomas DiGiovanni.

Champions by team breakdown

5: Cranford

3: Governor Livingston

1: Summit-Chatham

1: Rahway

1: Arthur L. Johnson

1: Westfield

1: Union

1: New Providence

2025 Union County Tournament

Teams:

1-Cranford 243. 2-Governor Livingston 173.5. 3-Rahway 170. 4-Westfield 167. 5-Elizabeth 96.5. 6- Scotch Plains–Fanwood 88. 7-Union 86. 8-New Providence 78. 9-David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton 71. 10-Arthur L. Johnson 58. 11-Summit–Chatham 34. 12-Plainfield 32.

Finals:

165: Cristian Gioia, Governor Livingston pin Alan Walczak, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton, 4:52.

Gioia was the top seed.

175: Joey Acinapura, Cranford, pin Gabriel Salazar, Elizabeth, :52

Acinapura was the top seed

190: Jordan Chapman, Cranford, pin Jake Zemsky, Westfield, :59.

Chapman, a senior, was the top seed, reached the finals for the fourth time and won for the third straight time.

215: Nathan Faxon, Governor Livingston, pin Timothy Smith Jr., Elizabeth, :38.

Faxon was the top seed.

HWT: Samuel Henry, Summit–Chatham, dec. Jonathan Martinez, Rahway, 3-1.

Henry, who attends Summit and is also a football standout, was the top seed.

106: Jaeczar Evans, Rahway, dec. Daniel Berardi, Westfield, 7-5.

Evans was the first non-top seed; he was the second seed, to win.

Berardi was the top seed.

113: Michael Daly, Cranford, pin Phillip Griffin, Rahway, 3:09.

Daly, a junior, was the top seed and won for the third time.

Arthur L. Johnson returning champ Zachary Belverio was originally the top seed, but did not wrestle.

120: Matty Ortega, Arthur L. Johnson, dec. Eduardo Ribeiro, Governor Livingston 9-8.

Ortega was the top seed.

126: Brandon Rayack, Governor Livingston, tech. fall 16-0, Ryder Connors, Cranford, 6:00.

Connors was the top seed.

132: Dylan Sontz, Westfield, ultimate tie-breaker, Keegan Parkhill, Arthur L. Johnson, 2-1.

Sontz was the top seed.

138: Ariel Azeredo, Union, pin Henrique Ribeiro, Governor Livingston, 2:43.

Azeredo was the second seed. Azeredo was second at 138 last year, falling to Braeden Valley 7-5 in the final.

Top-seeded Yehia Abdelrahman of Westfield lost in the semifinals.

144: Braeden Valley, New Providence, maj. dec. Eoghan O’Hara, Cranford, 10-0.

Valley was the top seed. Valley won at 138 last year.

150: Luke Scholz, Cranford, pin Daniel Gonzalez, Rahway, 1:48.

Scholz was the top seed and won for the third time.

157: Dylan Jones, Cranford, pin Jake Kreisberg, Governor Livingston, 4:00.

Jones was the second seed and Kreisberg the top seed.

Ten top seeds won. The only weight classes where the top seed did not win were 106, 126, 138 and 157.

UCT wrestling team champions

1975: Westfield

1976: Westfield

1977: Westfield

1978: Westfield

1979: Westfield

1980: Westfield

1981: Cranford

1982: Roselle Park

1983: Roselle Park

1984: Cranford

1985: Union

1986: Cranford

1987: Union

1988: Roselle Park

1989: Union

1990: Westfield

1991: Roselle Park

1992: Westfield

1993: Roselle Park

1994: Union

1995: Rahway

1996: Rahway

1997: Roselle Park

1998: Roselle Park

1999: Roselle Park

2000: Roselle Park

2001: Roselle Park

2002: Roselle Park

2003: Roselle Park

2004: Scotch Plains–Fanwood

2005: David Rahway

2006: David Brearley

2007: David Brearley

2008: David Brearley

2009: David Brearley

2010: David Brearley

2011: David Brearley

2012: David Brearley

2013: Roselle Park

2014: Roselle Park

2015: Cranford

2016: Cranford

2017: Cranford

2018: Cranford

2019: Cranford

2020: Cranford

2021: No tournament because of COVID-19

2022: Cranford

2023: Cranford

2024: Cranford

2025: Cranford

Championships

Roselle Park (14)

Cranford (13)

Westfield (8)

David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton (7)

Union (4)

Rahway (3)

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (1)

2026 returning UCT champions

Cranford sophomore Joey Acinapura, 175 champ

Rahway junior Jaeczar Evans, 106 champ

Cranford junior Michael Daly, 113 champ

Arthur L. Johnson sophomore Matty Ortega, 120 champ

Union junior Ariel Azeredo, 138 champ

New Providence junior Braeden Valley, 144 champ

Cranford junior Luke Scholz, 150 champ

Seniors that won

Cristian Gioia, Governor Livingston, 165

Jordan Chapman, Cranford, 190

Nathan Faxon, Governor Livingston, 215

Sam Henry, Summit–Chatham, HWT

Brandon Rayak, Governor Livingston, 126

Dylan Sontz, Westfield, 132

Dylan Jones, Cranford, 157

Wrestlers who won after losing in finals last year

Cristian Gioia, Governor Livingston: lost in 165 final in 2024

Joey Acinapura, Cranford: lost in 175 final in 2024

Matty Ortega, Arthur L. Johnson: lost in 106 final in 2024

Ariel Azeredo, Union: lost in 138 final in 2024

Wrestlers who lost again in the finals, placing second once more

Timothy Smith, Elizabeth, lost in 215 final in 2024

Henrique Ribeiro, Governor Livingston, lost in 126 final in 2024

Repeat champions

Jordan Chapman, Cranford: third straight

Nathan Faxon, Governor Livingston: second straight

Sam Henry, Summit–Chatham: second straight

Michael Daly, Cranford: third straight

Braeden Valley, New Providence: second straight

Luke Scholz, Cranford: third straight

Brandon Rayack, Governor Livingston: second in three years

Rayack won the 113 title his sophomore season in 2023.

Photo Courtesy of Pat Gorman