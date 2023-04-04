Countdown begins to KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The countdown is underway as the best golfers in the world prepare to compete in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship — one of five major championships on the LPGA Tour and the most prestigious major championship in women’s golf— which will take place at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield from Wednesday, June 21, to Sunday, June 25.

Tickets, hospitality, and volunteer information is available at kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com. Fans have an assortment of options, including daily grounds tickets, providing single day access to the championship Wednesday through Sunday starting at $25, while one day “flex” tickets are $45, and weekly 5-day grounds ticket packages are $150, plus tax and fees. Veterans, first responders, active military and juniors 17 and younger receive free general admission with a ticketed adult. Corporate Hospitality packages, which are inclusive of food and beverage options, along with preferred parking, are also available for individuals seeking the ultimate spectator/entertainment experience.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which is operated by the PGA of America, in close collaboration with the LPGA, was built on the history and tradition of the LPGA Championship, which began in 1955 and is the second-oldest major in women’s golf. Broadcast in partnership with NBC and Golf Channel, the Championship will take place on the newly restored Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club for the first time and features a $9 million purse and annually boasts one of the strongest fields in women’s golf. The 156-player field includes the top eight finishers from the previous year’s LPGA Professional National Championship, plus the winner of the PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship.

Highlighting the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is the annual KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit and the KPMG Future Leaders Program. These charitable initiatives are directly focused on the development, advancement and empowerment of women on and off the golf course.

With Baltusrol Golf Club as the host venue, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship continues the rich tradition of the LPGA Championship, by rotating among Major championship caliber courses in major metropolitan markets. In addition, the PGA of America is returning major championship golf to Baltusrol Golf Club, which was the site of the 2005 and 2016 PGA Championships. A decorated major championship venue for both men and women, Baltusrol has previously hosted 11 major championships and looks to be a true test of golf for the best in the women’s game.