Clark resident Krupski enjoys stellar soccer career at SHP

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Eddie Krupski, a Clark resident, completed his outstanding high school soccer career on Friday, Nov. 10, as the West Orange-based Seton Hall Prep Pirates defeated Christian Brothers Academy 3-0 to capture their fifth Non-Public “A” state title. Krupski scored two of the goals in that game.

Krupski led the offense with two goals to give him 30 on the season and eight assists. He is only the third Pirate to score 30 goals in the season in the history of the Pirate soccer program. The other players were Steve Riley, who scored 43 in 1977, and Charlie Rowe, who scored 30 in 2001. His 59 goals as a Seton Hall Prep player is second all-time behind Riley’s 69 goals.

SHP head coach Marty Berman, completing his 38th season, recently said about Krupski, “Eddie has really been the face of our team for the past two years. For me, he was the best target striker in the state this season. You get the ball near him and he will find a way to score a goal, and he had so many clutch goals throughout his high school career, including, of course, one of the biggest with the game-winner at Delbarton in the Non-Public ‘A’ final this season and the volley in box as a junior in the Pirates’ 2-1 victory over (Newark) East Side in the Essex County final. But, most of all, he represented Seton Hall Prep so well, both on and off the field, is a pillar of sportsmanship and a great captain and leader for our soccer program.”

About the season, Krupski said, “It was a storybook way to go out as a senior. I knew I could count on everybody on the team to do their role all season, as every game became personal for us. The brotherhood at Seton Hall Prep is something that I will remember for the rest of my life. Every Seton Hall Prep team I have been on has been very different in a personality aspect, which is what makes the Prep so special.”

Krupski also commented about the coaching staff. “The coaches always said after games to focus on the task at hand, because it is easy to jump to the big upcoming games mentally and forget about being prepared for practice and the lead up games. The coaches also said that we shouldn’t waste a moment of time, whether working in the weight room, working on the field in practice or games, because the season will go fast before you know it and they were right.”

For Krupski, there is still one more high school game to be played before his attention is directed to preparing for his collegiate career at Rutgers University. Krupski has been selected to play in the 13th annual High School All-American Game on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Wando High School in Charleston, S.C.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent Seton Hall Prep with my selection to the All-American Game and I am really looking forward to it,” Krupski said.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep