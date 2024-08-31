Brearley Bears pride themselves on being among the toughest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — The mantra for David Brearley High School this year as explained by its players at the second Big Central Conference media day at Kean University on Thursday, Aug. 8, is that although the Bears may not be the biggest or the strongest they will be out to prove that they are among the toughest on a weekly basis.

Among the junior class of 14 players that will have a big impact include No. 8, Mathew Resende; No. 12, Joe Squillaro; and No. 20, Carter Stein.

David Brearley has its game-scrimmage at Kittatinny High School on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 3 p.m., and will then open its 2024 season at home on Friday, Sept. 6, at Ward Field against Arthur L. Johnson High School. It will be the first game played on David Brearley’s new field turf.

Resende (5-10, 170) is featured as a running back on offense and linebacker on defense.

“Matt’s the voice of our defense in the middle,” second-year head coach Allen Phillips said. “He’ll also get a load of carries for us in our backfield.

“He’s been improving on his footwork, pad level and ball security. Matt has a great attitude and is a leader by example. He’s also a really good student in the classroom.”

A track guy in the spring, this is Resende’s second year on varsity.

Taking over at quarterback is Squillaro (6-2, 175), who played the position in Pop Warner.

“Joe is doing well,” Phillips said. “He’s a long, lanky kid who is just starting to grow into his body. He’s made tremendous strides in his footwork and mechanics.

“We’re pleased with what he’s doing on offense, controlling the huddle in the right area, learning the formations and where the kids need to be. He’ll also play safety for us, a little free and a little strong, and as a cover guy he’s learning to communicate with the defense.”

Stein (5-8, 140) will also be in the backfield on offense and in the secondary on defense.

“He’s doing great,” Phillips said. “He’s real smart, an intelligent kid with a little quickness to him.

“He does a real, good job in our slot and receiver corps. He’s the brains. He knows the formations and gets other guys going. He’s also one of our safeties and will be a three-year starter.”

Squillaro and Stein are also wrestlers for Phillips in the winter and both attend the same magnet school.

Nathan Bonnet (5-10, 180) is a freshman who played guard in Pop Warner.

“He’s a tight end right now, picking up the offense and terms and blocking schemes and doing really well,” Phillips said. “He has some hands and a little speed in him.

On defense, he’s been running with the second unit at linebacker and learning to look at the field, talking to the inside linebackers and safeties and recognizing alignments.

He is the younger brother of Khalid Bonnet, who graduated in 2018. Khalid Bonnet rushed for more than 1,000 yards his junior and senior years for head coach Scott Miller and his three-year totals were 498 carries for 2,855 yards and 33 touchdowns.

With one year of experience as a head football coach under his belt, Phillips views the challenge as a bit more manageable now.

“It’s a big step,” Phillips said. “In year one, I was trying to be the head honcho for the first time, trying to make an identity and help the kids. There was definitely a learning curve with play-calling and terminology.

“Going into year two, we did a good job in the spring and the summer to break down what we have. We’re taking it a bit slower and not throwing everything at them at once.

“We’re optimistic for what we’re going to be doing on offense this year.”

For the first time, Ward Field has field turf, with the first game to be played on it Friday, Sept. 6, vs. Arthur L. Johnson High School, which is David Brearley’s 2024 season- and home-opener.

“The field turn helps me with organization; I’m a very organized guy,” Phillips said. “It helps having actual lines where you can space receivers out, work on special teams and have your backfield at the right depth. It’s helpful for all that kind of stuff.

“Just for the eye, just to see, it’s so much better.”

Phillips said David Brearley’s numbers are pretty much the same as last year, around the mid-40s. He broke it down to three seniors, 14 juniors, 10 sophomores and 17 freshmen.

Phillips’ first team last year went 3-5, falling at Dunellen High School, 34-28, in the season finale. Phillips said that his team had too many injuries to consider playing any consolation games.

“We would have loved to have played a couple more games and not end on a loss, but it was a decision based on safety first,” Phillips said.

The difference between going 3-5 and 5-3 and being in the mix for a playoff berth?

“A lot of it is mental,” Phillips said. “Blocking assignments for starters; last year, not everyone understood.

“This year, the kids have more confidence. That coming together with the mental aspect is important. The big things are eliminating turnovers like lost fumbles and muffed kicks, and limiting penalties and the kinds that can really hurt you, like blocking in the back and others that will bring the ball back.”

Offensively, David Brearley was able to move the ball last year behind senior running back Gavin Marranca, who rushed for 1,133 yards. If you reverse the Dunellen game and David Brearley’s season-opening 12-7 home loss to Manville High School, last year might have been a playoff season for the Bears.

We’ll soon find out if this year is one.

Brearley Bears 2024

• Friday, Sept. 6, Arthur L. Johnson, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 13, Spotswood, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 20, at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 27, at Roselle Park, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 4, South Hunterdon Regional, 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 12, at South River, 1 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 19, at Metuchen, 1 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Dayton, 6 p.m.

Head coach: Allen Phillips, second season

BCC division: Freedom Gold

Section: North, Group 1

Photos by JR Parachini and Courtesy of Head Football Coach Allen Phillips