Basketball season comes to a close

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Recreation basketball season came to an end recently with championship games in the third- through fourth- and fifth- through eighth-grade brackets in both girls and boys. Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo extended his thanks to all those that made it possible.

“None of our youth sports leagues would exist without the generous donations of time and talent given to our children by parents and other community members,” said Bernardo. “Making it even more fun and competitive are the referees, Michael Kozlowski, Vito Stallone and Keith Albarella.”

Children interested in joining a team can check the Recreation section of the town website in late August for all the fall offerings at ourclark.com/recreation.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee