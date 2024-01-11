Arthur L. Johnson HS presents it 2023 Fall Athletic Awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Arthur L. Johnson Athletic Department recently had its 2023 Fall Athletic Awards. All the fall athletic teams and its seasons were highlighted by its coaches while all athletes received letters and awards. More than 189 varsity athletic letters were awarded throughout the evening, as participation in athletics at Arthur L. Johnson High School continues to prosper.

The program culminated with the Student Athlete Award, which was presented by the athletic director of Arthur L. Johnson High School, Gus Kalikas. The Student Athlete Award is given out each athletic season to a student athlete that is not only a champion on the field, but in the classroom as well. The 2023 Fall Student Athlete award recipient was Elisabeth Brighouse with a 4.458 grade-point average.

In addition, the Crusader G.P.A. Challenge was awarded to the team that finished with the highest overall G.P.A. amongst athletic teams for the fall season. The recipients were presented with certificates and will have their team memorialized on a plaque to celebrate their actions both in the classrooms and on the fields. The winner of the 2023 Fall Seasonal G.P.A. Challenge was the field hockey team with a G.P.A. of 4.057. Members of the field hockey team include Zoey Brown, Gianna Miele, Lacey Vill, Ava Wood, Lily Ficarra, Gia Impellizzeri, Abigail Marcazo, Braelyn Prusakowski, Hailey Webb, Liliana Budnik, Alyssa Donkersloot, Elizabeth Fitzharris, Avery Forfa, Alisia Hamm, Alyssa Szarszewski, Olivia Blanche, Addison Herko and Caitlyn Marcazo.

The Best Teammate Award will be given out seasonally to one member from each athletic team that best fits the characteristics of a good teammate. The individuals that receive these awards exhibit upbeat attitudes and outstanding character. They helped influence the team’s culture in a positive manner, while always supporting teammates and promoting team unity. The Best Teammate Award Winners were: cross country, Peyton Zawoysky; field hockey, Ava Wood; football, Vincenzo Pedersen; boys soccer, Corey Pires; girls soccer, Vania Oliveira; girls tennis, Lena Blumenstock; volleyball, Julia Bowen; and cheerleading, Hope Ferrao.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the Team Most Valuable Players. The MVPs were: cross country, Kyle Gunsiorowski and Ava Szarszewski; field hockey, Zoey Brown; football, Emilio Menicucci; boys soccer, Adam Vargas; girls soccer, Mackenzie Thompson; girls tennis, Gianna Olas; volleyball, Cassandra Gloster; and cheerleading, Aleyna Sahin.

“Once again, our Fall Athletic Awards Program was successful, as it allows the district, administration and coaches the opportunity to acknowledge a wonderful fall sports season, as well as recognize both student athletes and their parents alike for all that they have accomplished this past fall athletic season,” Kalikas said.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas