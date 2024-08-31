Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders described as grinders who work hard and compete to win

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Anthony DelConte, now in his 11th season at the helm of his high school alma mater, describes his team this way: “We’re grinders. We work hard and have competitors who want to win.

“That’s all I ask of our kids.”

In preparation for its season-opener on Friday, Sept. 6, on the brand new field turf at Kenilworth’s Ward Field vs. David Brearley High School, Arthur L. Johnson High School has its game-scrimmage scheduled at home against Asbury Park High School on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m.

Arthur L. Johnson was hit hardest by graduation on the offensive and defensive lines.

“You win games based on the performances of those players,” DelConte said. “We still have a good mix of guys back. We’ll need them to step up.”

While the last two seasons have been much-improved, where the Crusaders went 6-3 and produced four-game winning streaks in both 2023 and 2022, the endings to each were not pleasant at all, no pun intended.

Arthur L. Johnson saw its last two seasons end with playoff setbacks at Pleasantville High School. In 2022, it was the Crusaders falling at the Atlantic County school, 25-7, in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs. Last year, the team lost at Pleasantville, 55-22, in Central Jersey, Group 2 first-round play.

“I felt like we underperformed in last year’s playoff game and also in our first game against (Governor Livingston High School),” DelConte said. “We need to be better and that includes taking care of the little things.”

Robert Gallagher, No. 7, is in his third-year as Arthur L. Johnson’s quarterback. He is the first three-year starter at the position during DelConte’s tenure.

“His leadership is incredible,” DelConte said. “He’s a great role model for our athletes.”

Gallagher completed 40-of-66 passes for 742 yards last year and, in two years, has thrown for nearly 1,400.

“In our first scrimmage, he took complete control of our offense. He has an explosiveness in the open field and is very good at decision-making.”

Gallagher threw seven touchdown passes in both of his first two years and has also rushed for 1,000 yards, including more than 600 last year.

“I’m lucky to coach him,” DelConte said. “He’s my guy.”

Another three-year starter is No. 28, senior running back-defensive back Ryan George, who has rushed for nearly 1,400 yards his first two seasons.

“He’s a special type of fullback,” DelConte said. “He’s fast, physical and not easy to bring down in the open field. He’s a real competitor and a lot of fun to be around.

“It’s huge to have two three-year returning starters in Gallagher and George in the backfield.”

A second-year starter on the offensive line at guard and someone who will help bolster Arthur L. Johnson’s defensive line at tackle is senior Daniel Metroka, No. 60.

“He’s physical, big and strong and he takes pride in landing on top of people and putting them on their backs,” DelConte said.

Other offensive linemen include senior guard Michael LaRocca, who started last year, and junior center Chris DiBiasi. At the slots are senior Josh Maltez–Torres and Ryan Volmut and at wide receiver is junior Ryan Malcolm.

“Our philosophy on how to beat people includes being tougher, more physical and outworking them,” DelConte said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Clark Youth Football had its Clark Youth Football Summer Clinic. The night brought together all members of Clark Youth Football, grades three through eight, and the coaches and student-athletes of Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders football, as they trained and ran through drills organized by the varsity team.

The evening culminated with DelConte delivering this message to the boys: “it was a true privilege having the members of Clark Youth Football attend today’s event. Having our current Crusaders talk to our future Crusaders was an awesome experience and I look forward to all of our programs having tremendous success (in) the upcoming fall season.”

On Thursday, Aug. 15, Arthur L. Johnson made its annual visit to First Children School, which is located in Plainfield. The school is a stepping point for children who need highly specialized educational services for some period of time in their lives.

“It’s a great tradition that we’re able to continue every year,” DelConte said. “It’s an extension of the Johnson football family.”

Members of the Crusader football team went into various classrooms and participated in a multitude of activities relating to the school’s curriculum.

“Our kids here have the ability to impact people right away, at ages 15 and 16,” DelConte said. “They can make a real impression on the children here. Our kids look forward to it and some of the children remember our kids from their last visit a year ago.”

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders 2024

• Friday, Sept. 6, at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 13, New Providence, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 20, Abraham Clark, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 27, at Metuchen, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 5, at Governor Livingston, 2 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 11, Delaware Valley, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 18, North Plainfield, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 25, at Perth Amboy, 7 p.m.

Head coach: Anthony DelConte, 11th season

BCC division: Patriot Silver

Section: South, Group 2

Photos Courtesy of Athletic Director Gus Kalikas and by JR Parachini