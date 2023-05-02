ALJ girls lacrosse wins first game in program’s history

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Friday April 14, the Arthur L. Johnson High School girls lacrosse program hosted its first ever game in program history.

The girls took on Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School’s junior varsity team. Early in the first half, Ava DeMarco scored the first goal in the history of the program off of an 8-meter shot. The defense caused multiple turnovers to transition the ball to the offensive end where the midfielders and attackers were able to score seven goals. In addition, the midfielders collected multiple draw controls allowing the offense to control the ball. In goal, Alyssa Szarszewski topped off the defense by making multiple saves to lead the team to a 7-2 victory for its first ever game in program history.

“Our girls’ lacrosse program had a wonderful debut, as they showed tenacity, camaraderie and sportsmanship throughout the day in their first ever game,” said athletic director Gus Kalikas. “The team’s popularity is evident by the more than 50 girls that are on it and it was wonderful to see their hard work pay off with a victory. Our school and community are extremely excited and proud of their efforts, led by the coaching staff of Meghan Santina and Jamie Wronski. The future of Arthur L. Johnson girls lacrosse is extremely bright!”

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas