A preview of local representation in the state wrestling tourney

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County representation in next week’s team state tournament competition across the state should be substantial, according to the predicted pairings that were released this week.

Last year, Governor Livingston High School captured the North 2, Group 2 title and then advanced to the Group 2 final, where it was edged by High Point Regional High school, 36-34. Governor Livingston High School won at James Caldwell High School, 42-30, in the sectional final and then won at Raritan High School, 37-30, in its Group 2 semifinal.

Cranford High School reached the North 2, Group 3 final, falling at top-seeded Warren Hills Regional High School, 41-21, after beating West Morris High School at home in the semifinals by the score of 43-26.

Union County schools projected to make the states in their sections include Governor Livingston and Cranford again, in addition to Arthur L. Johnson High School, also in North 2, Group 2; Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in North 2, Group 4 and Union, Elizabeth and Westfield high schools in North 2, Group 5.

New Providence High School is projected to make the field in Central Jersey, Group 1 and Rahway High School in Central Jersey, Group 3.

The competition commences Monday, Feb. 5, with seeds No. 1 and No. 2 hosting rounds one and two. The sectional finals at the higher seed are Wednesday, Feb. 7, and then the state semifinals are Friday, Feb. 9, also at the higher seed.

The state finals are scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday, on Feb. 11, at Rutgers University.

Cranford began the week at 14-2 and with only losses to traditional state powers Phillipsburg and Southern Regional high schools. Governor Livingston was 20-3 with only setbacks to Hunterdon Central Regional, Paulsboro and Ridge high schools.

Governor Livingston was to host Cranford on Tuesday night, Jan. 30, for the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division championship. Both teams entered with 5-0 division marks.

Other Union County teams with winning records as the week began included: Elizabeth, 14-9; Rahway, 13-2; Union, 13-5; Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 11-6; Westfield, 10-7; and David Brearley, 7-5.

Public tournament team states

• Monday, Feb. 5: Seeds No. 1 and No. 2 host Rounds 1 and 2.

• Wednesday, Feb. 7: Sectional finals at the higher seed.

• Friday, Feb. 9: State semifinals at the higher seed.

• Sunday, Feb. 11: State finals at Rutgers University.

Photos by JR Parachini