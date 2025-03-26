Wynifred E. Strobl

April 15, 1925- March 25, 2025

Wynifred (Wyn) Strobl, 99, passed away in her sleep March 25, 2025 at her residence in Fellowship Village, Basking Ridge, NJ. Wyn was born in Oak Park, Illinois and grew up in Maywood, Illinois where she was a member of Job’s Daughters. Wyn graduated with honors from Proviso High School, Maywood, Illinois in 1943. It was in Maywood where she met her husband, Raymond G. Strobl and both were honors students and senior class officers at Proviso High. She attended classes at Northwestern University. Wyn and Ray married July 10, 1947 and shortly thereafter moved “East.”

Wyn lived a full life. In Cranford, NJ she raised 2 children, Jeannine and Reed and was active in PTA and Wednesday Morning Club. Together with Ray, she enjoyed many neighbors and friends, family , tennis and golf, and traveled the world.

Wynifred was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (2012). Wynifred is survived by her son, Reed G. Strobl and her daughter Jeannine Strobl Seibert. She is also survived by Reed’s wife Belinda Hamilton Strobl, Clifton Hamilton, and his two daughters, Makayla Weltsch and Samantha Hamilton, and Jeannine’s husband Donald Seibert, their 3 children, Christopher Seibert, Peter Seibert and Emily Tucker, and 2 great-grandchildren, Wesley Tucker and Madeleine Seibert.

Arrangements by Gray Memorial Funeral Home, Cranford. You may go to

grayfuneralhomes.com for on line condolences.