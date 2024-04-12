Valerie Bowen Aniskiewicz, 74, passed away on February 3, 2024 following a long, hard fought battle with cancer and she is finally at peace, God Bless her.

Valerie was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2014 at which time they had been married for 44 years, and the bond they shared was undeniable.

Val is survived by her sisters Elaine Galvanek of The Villages, FL and Renee Mitchell of Myrtle Beach, SC; her niece Kelly Quigley Zsiga, husband Timothy Zsiga and their children Brody and Kaelin, all of whom will treasure the many wonderful memories they made with her.

Valerie was born on May 15, 1949 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Mary Schnurr and Thomas Bowen. She graduated from Bayonne High School and worked in the payroll department of Maidenform for over 40 years, where she had many coworkers who became great friends.

Later Valerie and Joe moved to Kenilworth, near Val’s dad Tom and stepmom Bea. It was there that Joe opened his photography studio and Val was the perfect assistant.

Valerie enjoyed gardening, loved butterflies and especially liked when small animals would make surprise visits in her backyard! She planted beautiful flowers and grew fresh herbs and vegetables that she and Joe would use to create delicious chef-inspired meals together.

Valerie was a teacher, friend, confidante and protector. She was there for each of us with good advice, a hand to hold, or a big hug when we needed it most. We will miss her terribly and love her always.

A Memorial Prayer Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 10:30 am at St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, 541 Washington Avenue, Kenilworth NJ 07033. Cremation was private. Following the church, her ashes will be placed in a mausoleum at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, 53 Inman Avenue, Colonia NJ 07067.