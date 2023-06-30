Thomas William Hastings

Thomas W. Hastings, 65, died unexpectedly on July 10, 2021, on Roan Mountain, TN. He was born on September 26, 1955 in Elizabeth, NJ, the son of John (Jack) Hastings and Janet (Gucker) Hastings.

Tom grew up in Clark, NJ and graduated from Arthur L. Johnson High School in 1973. He then attended Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ where he graduated with high honors, and was named an All-American Athlete in soccer. He was awarded a fellowship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, MA where he graduated with a PhD in Chemical Engineering.

His professional career included working for Exxon in Baytown, TX, PQ Corporation in Philadelphia, PA, Corning in both Raleigh, NC and Corning, NY. He has many patents created in his name from his years of dedication to his profession.

Tom especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing,

working on cars, doing puzzles, reading books and keeping fit.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Derek, and a sister Cindy. Surviving, in addition to his wife Cindy (Morlock) Hollis, is a daughter Sarah Von Flue (Daniel) and two grandchildren Taylor and Nico of Sacramento, CA. Three brothers James (deceased wife Becky) of Madrid, IA, Jeff of Elizabeth, NJ, Tim of Wilkes-Barre, PA, two sisters Linda Johnson (Gene) of Ormond

Beach, FL and Kathy Maly (Joe) of Ashburn, VA. He had many nieces and nephews.