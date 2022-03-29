Thomas J. Daly 73, of Howes Cave- formerly of New Jersey, died unexpectedly on March 10, 2022, at his home in Schenevus where he had relocated after having an unfortunate fire at his previous home.

Born April 14, 1948, in Elizabeth, NJ he was the son of John and Evelyn (Swader) Daly. His father died in 1977 and his mother in 1983 and both had been residing in Linden, NJ. Tom was predeceased by his sons, Thomas J. Daly and Ryan Daly, brother, Roy L. Daly, and two sisters: Marian Koperstyski and Blanche Jones .

Tom was a sheet metal worker and a member of Local 22. He relocated to Schoharie County following retirement to be near his children. Tom loved to visit old job sites, projects, and plans. In his travels throughout Cobleskill, he enjoyed conversations and telling jokes with others in Walmart, Stewarts and Smokers Choice. He loved his dog, Tammy.

Survivors include his daughter, Erin Daly and her two children, Hailey and Walter of Summit; siblings: John F. (Valerie) Daly, Jr of Glen Gardner, NJ, William E. Daly of Linden, NJ, Anna Daly of Linden, NJ, Barbara Monaco of Colonia, NJ, Helen (Richard) Shamus of Forked River, NJ, Irene (Frank) Ogonowski of Hazlet, NJ and 24 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 5:30PM with a period of visitation beginning at 4:30PM at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. Officiating will be Rev. Andrew Fetter of Fusion Community Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rainforest Trust, 7078 Airlie Rd., Warrenton, VA 20187, or the Ocean Conservancy, 1300 19 th St. NW, Washington, DC 20036.

www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com