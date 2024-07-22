May 4,1956- July 14, 2024

Sheila Ellen Billis, 68, of Elkhart, IN formerly of New Jersey passed away at her home on Sunday July 14, 2024. Sheila was born on May 4,1956 to Williams Edward and Patricia Ann Victorin in Trenton, New Jersey. Sheila married Allen Billis in November of 1985 and preceded her in death on August 30, 2015.

Sheila and her late husband owned restaurants in New Jersey before moving to Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1996. They owned and operated the Magnolia Tree in Oak Ridge, Tennessee until 2009. Sheila was an animal lover and active donor to ASPCA society.

Sheila loved to travel, entertain and most of all enjoyed cooking beautiful meals and baking elaborate desserts for her family.

Sheila is survived by her daughter Ellen Patricia Roth of New Orleans, LA; stepdaughter Stacie Yvonne Billis (husband Michael Lebowitz) of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren Patrick Joseph Roth, Jr., Gabrielle Nicole Roth, Conner Christian Roth, Isaac Steven Lebowitz and Oliver Miles Lebowitz; and her sister Lesley (Dennis) DeLeonard of Bristol, IN.; nephew Michael Adams, and nieces Kathleen Osborne and Morgan DeLeonard. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and her stepson Steven Billis. Sheila will be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Billis in Westfield, New Jersey.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Collie Rescue Foundation, Inc, (CRF) www.collierescue.org or the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 CR 19, Bristol, IN 46507 www.elkharthumansociety.org Online condolences may be made

to the family at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com