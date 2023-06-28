Rose Ann M. Waryn, long time resident of Union passed away at her home in Toms River on June 25, 2023. She was 88.

Born in Newark, the daughter of Nicholas and Amelia (Cecere) Montebello, Rose Ann was raised in Belleville and graduated high school from the Essex County Girls Vocational School in Newark. A legal secretary for many years at Apruzzese, McDermott, Mastro & Murphy in Basking Ridge, Rose Ann previously ran the office and showroom at Eagle Novelty in Union. She was a longtime parishioner at St. James the Apostle Church and a longtime member of the Ancient and Honorable Order of Turtles. Rose

Ann enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and sewing.

Rose Ann was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Raymond Waryn. She was the loving mother of Christopher Waryn and his wife Lori Colucci. She is also survived by her cherished granddaughter Brandie Grace Waryn Colucci and her sisters, Louise Bini and Delores Bush. She is predeceased by her youngest son Robert Waryn.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 10am to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5th at Bradley, Smith & Smith Funeral Home, 415 Morris Ave., in Springfield. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James the Apostle Church, 45 S. Springfield Ave., in Springfield on Thursday, July 6th at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park Mausoleum in Union.