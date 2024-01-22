Robert M. Schaefer, age 80, of Union Township, New Jersey, passed away on December 11, 2023. Robert was born in New York City and was a lifelong resident of Union Township. He was predeceased by his parents, James T. and Marion Schaefer, and his only sibling, Patricia. Robert was a graduate of Rutgers University, and worked for Princeton University and Comcast before retiring. He spent his later years tending to his flower gardens and traveling the world. Robert was interred at the Hollywood Memorial Park in Union Township on January 8, 2024, where he rests with his beloved mother and sister.