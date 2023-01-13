Robert J Heller, age 90, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey formally of Yonkers, New York, Roselle Park, New Jersey and Lake Worth, Florida passed away on Monday January 9, 2023.

Bob was born on May 21, 1932 in Yonkers, New York to Otto Heller and Mary Cohen Heller and joined his brother Richard Heller to complete their family.

At age 18 he enlisted into the Airforce in 1951 and served in the Korean War. Airman Heller became an aircraft instrument specialist and was stationed in Japan; he was honorably discharged in 1953. Bob attended New York University and received a Bachelor Degree in Management. He earned his undergraduate degree in 27 months and received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in May of 1958.

Trudie Fink and Robert Heller were married on June 22, 1958 in Yonkers, New York and they lived in Mount Vernon, New York. In 1967 they moved to Roselle Park, New Jersey are resided there for 28 years raising their three children.

Bob worked for Kaiser Aluminum for 31 years and retired in 1988 as the Northeast Transportation and Distribution Manager. He received his license to practice for the Interstate Commerce Commission.

In 1969 he began a stint as an Adjunct Professor at Rutgers University, he also taught at Kean University and Union County Community College through 1995 teaching such classes as marketing, management, labor economics, distribution, transportation and business law.

Bob spent his entire career involved in education in one way or another. He was elected to the Roselle Park Board of Education 7 times, giving 16 years serving as a member, Vice President, and President dedicated to the community and children.

Bob loved sports – golf, baseball, basketball, hockey and football. For 11 years in his spare time he managed and coached Baseball and Softball for Roselle Park Youth Baseball League.

In 1997, Bob and Trudie retired to Lake Worth, Florida at Summer Chase and Bob was involved in many community activities and improvements. He golfed three times a week and took part with other veterans in the community monthly flag raising honoring those who served. He became an avid reader while he was in the Airforce and his love for reading continued by consuming books about history, people, wars and politics.

He is survived by: his wife Trudie (Gertrude) Heller, his three children Wendy Heller-Loren (Jeffrey Loren), Michael Heller (Sussie Heller), Marla Migdal (David Migdal), and 5 grandchildren.