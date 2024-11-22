Robert Gardner Allen

June 11, 1940 to October 14, 2024

Robert G Allen, 84, of Sarasota, FL, went home to be with the Lord on October, 14, 2024 surrounded by loved ones.

Robert, born June 11, 1940 was adopted at birth by the late Robert T. Allen and Marion C. Allen from Elizabeth, NJ.

He is survived by his loving wife Marion Stroup Allen whom he married on April 1, 1961; daughter Deborah Natarella, her husband Nic and their daughters Michaela, Nathalia and Ana; son Robert F. Allen, his wife Kimberly and their daughters Ashley, Allyson and Sarah.

Robert owned and operated Allen Excavating in Hunterdon County, NJ from age 21. He and his family later moved to Sarasota, Florida where he started Southern Sanitary Systems Inc. with his son. He was the President until his passing. Robert a Christian, also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Robert G. Allen will be greatly missed by family members, friends and employees. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been handled by Robert Toale and Sons of Sarasota, FL.